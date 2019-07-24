Log in
Five facts about Liz Truss, Britain's new trade minister

07/24/2019 | 02:42pm EDT
British government's weekly cabinet meeting in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Following are five facts about Liz Truss, who has been appointed trade minister by new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

- Truss, 43, worked as an accountant and economist before entering politics. She was elected as a local councillor in London in 2006 and became a member of parliament in 2010.

- She was raised by left-wing parents and was President of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats, a pro-EU party which is now pushing for a second referendum on Brexit.

- Truss has held several roles in government, most recently serving as the second in command at the finance ministry, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. She had been tipped to run for the leadership herself but instead backed Johnson and has been a vocal advocate for him during the campaign.

- A free market Conservative, Truss has said Britain should cut taxes on income and buying property and simplify the tax system to boost the economy. She also wants to enhance the role that private investment plays in delivering infrastructure and recommit to reducing debt as a share of GDP.

- An avid user of social media, she backed 'Remain' at the 2016 Brexit referendum but has said she has since changed her mind and has called for Britain to use the opportunity of leaving the EU to transform its economy.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

