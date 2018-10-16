Five major employers choose City of Hope’s renowned cancer expertise for their employees and join Quantum Health’s innovative Personal Precision Oncology Management program

October 16, 2018 – The face of cancer care has changed dramatically over the last decade, with advances in diagnosis and treatment that offer many patients increased chance of survival and a better quality of life through leading-edge treatment options. Through Quantum Health Inc., the market leader in consumer navigation and care coordination, companies are now responding by offering their employees an exciting program to provide access to leading-edge cancer care from City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment center, through expert review of diagnosis, treatment validation with City of Hope cancer specialists and virtual peer to peer support.







Following the unique collaboration made public in March 2018, Quantum and City of Hope today announced the first five major employers that have implemented the innovative Personal Precision Oncology Management (PPOM) program. The program allows employers to provide a range of premier clinical cancer support services to their employees and leading expertise to those employees’ physicians regardless of where they live. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, Portico Benefit Services (the employee benefits division of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Ministry) and Wawa, a chain of more than 800 convenience retail stores located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida are among the first employers.







“The reality is that the fast pace of cancer care innovations and treatment options have created a gap between standard care and best in-class care,” stated Kara Trott, founder and CEO of Quantum Health. “Our collaboration with City of Hope enables us to support access to best-in-class care to employers, regardless of geography, so that they can make a difference in the lives of their employees and their families when faced with a cancer diagnosis.”







While a cancer diagnosis directly affects only 1 percent of members on employer health plans, it is one of the costliest conditions, often representing more than 12 percent of employers' medical costs. That cost is expected to increase with the increasing availability of high cost therapies. Employers who opt into the PPOM program increase the likelihood for a patient to get to the right diagnosis and treatment options as early as possible after a cancer diagnosis, which improves outcomes and overall costs. The PPOM program couples City of Hope's expertise in precision medicine and complex oncology with Quantum Health's empathetic care support and navigation to provide a high level of customized service.







“The health and well-being of our staff members is The Cheesecake Factory’s highest priority,” said Dina Barmasse-Gray, senior vice president of human resources for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “With our participation in the Personal Precision Oncology Management program, we arepleased to offer our staff members, and their physicians, access to the highest level of cancer expertise and support through City of Hope in their greatest moments of need.”







As part of the collaboration, City of Hope will provide a range of value-based services that enhance the patient experience and improve outcomes, including genomic testing review, enhanced test results interpretation, decision support for complex and rare cancers, retrospective case reviews for challenging cases and peer-to-peer discussions with treating physicians to support care decisions.







“City of Hope has been at the forefront of precision medicine and introducing innovative cancer therapies, and we are proud of the differentiated approach we are taking to help employers address their oncology challenges,” said Harlan Levine, M.D., president of strategy and business ventures at City of Hope. “We have already been able to provide this service to patients employed by these companies, and I am extremely gratified by our ability to help close the widening gap between standard care and best-in-class care by leveraging technology and expertise to elevate the patient’s treatment journey no matter where they may live.”







About the Personal Precision Oncology Management program



Quantum Health, in collaboration with City of Hope, created the Personal Precision Oncology



Management (PPOM) program to shift cancer care away from a “one-size fits all” model toward a personalized cancer management and prevention strategy. Central to personalized cancer management is genetic/genomic testing which allows one to base treatment on cancer’s unique genetic blueprint. Among other services, City of Hope brings cancer expertise and knowledge of the latest research trials to Quantum Health members regardless of where they are receiving care, including physician-to-physician support, focusing on the critical stages of the cancer journey. Cancer survival uniquely relies on the accuracy of initial diagnosis, choice of therapy and access to appropriate clinical trials; the PPOM model allows a significantly earlier intervention, identification and connection and supports the member and their physician.







About Quantum Health



Quantum Health is an award-winning consumer health care navigation company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience based on empathy and trust, enabling employers to achieve industry-leading satisfaction rates and independently validated claim savings. Launched in 1999, Quantum Health's model is based on years of consumer research and the insights learned from guiding millions of consumers and their providers through their health care journey. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young, Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company for the past 10 years by Inc. 5000; one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for the past four years by the Women Presidents' Organization; a Best Place to Work for the past 10 years by Columbus Business First; and a Great Place to Work Best Small & Medium Workplaces by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Learn more at Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us Facebook,Twitter,LinkedIn, and Instagram.







About City of Hope



City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope's main campus is in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of "America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation, diabetes and numerous breakthrough cancer drugsbased on technology developed at the institution.







