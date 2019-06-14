Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Five suitors present bids for troubled fashion house Cavalli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 02:14pm EDT
A company logo is pictured outside a Roberto Cavalli store in Vienna

MILAN (Reuters) - Five potential investors showed up for the rescue of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, the company said on Friday without naming the suitors.

The Tuscan company received three binding offers for taking over the whole group, one binding proposal for just some assets, as well as a non-binding expression of interest.

In the next few days the board will look at the bids along with company's main shareholder Clessidra, with the aim of choosing the best offer to ensure the industrial continuity of the luxury group, a source close to the matter said.

However, the final decision rests with the bankruptcy court which had granted creditor protection to the troubled brand in April, giving it up to four months to present a turnaround plan.

Italian private equity firm Clessidra took over 90% of the label from the founder Roberto Cavalli in 2015, in a deal that valued the company at about 390 million euros (£347 million), sources said at the time.

But the new owner was unable to turn around Cavalli despite a new CEO and a new designer. In September it hired Rothschild to find another investor, given the Clessidra fund holding the Cavalli stake was close to its statutory investment limit, a source had said.

According to a document filed in April by Cavalli with a Milan court, three of 80 potential investors contacted by Rothschild had expressed interest in buying the company as a whole: a U.S. holding company Bluestar, which owns fashion brand Bebe, Italian Diesel-owner OTB and German fashion designer Philipp Plein.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Francesca Landini)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pJOHN THUNE : E15 Decision a Win-Win-Win-Win
PU
02:33pCalifornia Expands Health Care for Adult Undocumented Immigrants
DJ
02:25pPope backs carbon pricing to stem global warming and appeals to deniers
RE
02:14pFive suitors present bids for troubled fashion house Cavalli
RE
02:07pDollar gains on solid retail sales, before Fed meeting
RE
02:07pDollar gains on solid retail sales, before Fed meeting
RE
02:04pFLYING &LSQUO;SKY-HIGH' : African Development Bank Annual Meetings conclude with consensus on regional integration
PU
01:57pCanada's health regulator says some cannabis products to launch mid December
RE
01:54pWhite House economic adviser Hassett still looking at 3% GDP year - CNBC
RE
01:51pBroadcom's $2 billion warning rattles global chip sector
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
3INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About