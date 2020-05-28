Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fiven ASA: Fiven ASA first quarter report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 06:40am EDT

DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Fiven ASA: Fiven ASA first quarter report 2020

28.05.2020 / 12:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Oslo, 28.05.2020 at 12:00 CET

Fiven ASA first quarter report 2020

Financial highlights

  • Fiven delivered first quarter 2020 results with limited impact from Covid-19
  • Total revenues reported at EUR 32.2m, up by 0.2% versus first quarter 2019.
  • The adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.8 m, up by 2.5% versus first quarter 2019.
  • Fiven's liquidity has been strengthened through the quarter, cash balance at EUR 23.9m, up by EUR 9.1m since year end 2019.


Business highlights

  • Fiven ASA is since 31 March listed at the NASDAQ Stockholm for bond trading.
  • The IT Carve Out Project from Saint Gobain (former owner of Fiven) was completed by 31 March 2020.
  • Fiven is taking appropriate measures to adapt its production and organization to the current customer demand.


Outlook

The visibility into the future is very short and future sales are very difficult to predict. Fiven standard product markets are more impacted by the pandemic than the demand for specialty products. Even though the first quarter results showed a limited impact on Fiven financials, the decrease of order intake and subsequently the order book indicates that the crises will increasingly hit the Fiven group at least for Q2 2020. How profound and how long the situation will prevail, is very uncertain.

Under those uncertain conditions, FIVEN Group has taken all appropriate measures to produce safely and to adapt its production and organization level to the effective level of customers' demand. This includes calibrated cost reduction measures of which adapted decrease in production and administrative workforce.

The full first quarter report 2020 can be downloaded from
https://www.fiven.com/company-information/investor-relations/reports/


This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 12:00 CET on 28.05.2020.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2206O_1-2020-5-28.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com
 


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


28.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1057931  28.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1057931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:59aPROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:57aWESTERN UNION CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:56aTEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : Provides Update on Second Quarter EBITDA Expectations
PR
06:56aDOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06:56aLABCORP : Accelerates Adoption of Decentralized Clinical Trials, Expands Technology Ecosystem Through Alliance With Medable
BU
06:54aTRIUMPH GROUP : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:53aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Aircraft Crash Update - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
06:53aOVERSTAFFING BY PREVIOUS REGIMES MARRED PIA : Haleem Adil Sheikh - Press Release issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
AQ
06:53aBASF : Joint news release - BASF and Red Avenue New Materials Group collaborate to produce certified compostable co-polyester (PBAT) in China
PU
06:53aFORMULA SYSTEMS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind
4HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group