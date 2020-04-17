DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Fiven ASA: Fiven align global production to economic slowdown



17.04.2020 / 10:20

Press release

Oslo, 17.04.2020 at 10:00 CET

Fiven to align global production to economic slowdown

Starting next week, Fiven will adjust its production volumes to the reduced demand for silicon carbide on the European market.



The company will cease material processing at its Belgian plant as of April 20. Consequentially, the facility in Venezuela will also be impacted. Production will resume as soon as Fiven sees a recovery in demand.



Serving all existing customers is of utmost importance to Fiven. To supply its customers, the company is adjusting its internal supply chain and capacity. All demand will be met from available stocks or from the company's other main plants in Norway and Brazil.



For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com



Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com



