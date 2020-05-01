DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Personnel

Fiven ASA: Fiven announces Fernando Miquel as Chief Operation



01.05.2020 / 10:00

Press release

Oslo, 01.05.2020 at 10:00 CET

Fiven announces appointment of Fernando Miquel as Chief Operations Officer

Fernando Miquel has been appointed Chief Operations Officer for Fiven Group as of 1st May 2020. He will oversee Fiven's worldwide production platform, supply chain and purchasing.



Fernando holds a master's degree in chemical engineering and has many years of experience in manufacturing, which he gained in various management positions in companies in the EMEA region and in India.



For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com



Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com



