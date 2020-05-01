Log in
Fiven ASA: Fiven announces Fernando Miquel as Chief Operation

05/01/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Personnel
Fiven ASA: Fiven announces Fernando Miquel as Chief Operation

01.05.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Oslo, 01.05.2020 at 10:00 CET

Fiven announces appointment of Fernando Miquel as Chief Operations Officer

Fernando Miquel has been appointed Chief Operations Officer for Fiven Group as of 1st May 2020. He will oversee Fiven's worldwide production platform, supply chain and purchasing.

Fernando holds a master's degree in chemical engineering and has many years of experience in manufacturing, which he gained in various management positions in companies in the EMEA region and in India.

This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:00 CET on 01.05.2020.

For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3360L_1-2020-4-29.pdf


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


01.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1034831  01.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1034831&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
