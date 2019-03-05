Fiverr Expands Internationally With the Opening of Two New European Offices in the UK and Germany

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr today announced the opening of the company’s first European offices in London and Berlin. The expansion is a step in growing the company’s physical footprint and changing how the world works together. The two offices will operate alongside the company’s headquarters in Tel Aviv and offices in New York, San Francisco and Miami. Expanding globally is and will continue to be a growth strategy for Fiverr.

“Europe is Fiverr’s second largest market behind North America yet the potential opportunity to unlock more of the market segment there is huge,” said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr CEO. “The decision to open offices in London and Berlin reflects the momentum we are experiencing in those particular regions and our ambitions for future growth. This expansion will allow us to grow the business and to further invest in the key markets where we operate.”

Expanding internationally gives Fiverr the opportunity to connect people around the world while gaining greater insights from key local markets. Initial priorities in newer markets include the localization of services, improving user experience, and increasing local brand awareness.

To lead its global efforts, Fiverr has brought in former Airbnb International Expansion Leader, Andres Schabelman, as Vice President of International Expansion. Andres was one of the first thirty employees at Airbnb and helped open twelve offices in roughly 6 months timing, hiring more than 200 people in his tenure there.

“Organically, Fiverr has built a strong, passionate community of brand ambassadors around the world,” said Schabelman. “This expansion provides us the opportunity to further invest in and learn from the communities that we serve, while also allowing more people access to a global marketplace that knows no borders and that already enables millions of people to accomplish their dreams.”

According to a recent McKinsey report, there are roughly 14 million freelancers in the UK, and work practices continue to shift at pace. The UK is already the second largest market for Fiverr behind the U.S. and investing in an on-the-ground presence should further deepen the company’s local penetration and help open up new business opportunities. London is the largest and fastest growing tech hub in the UK. Initially, the team there will be focused on increasing brand awareness through community engagement, local brand activations, partnerships and public relations.

Berlin is not only the capital of Germany but a city that boasts one of the most vibrant tech communities in Europe. Fiverr’s Berlin office officially opened in November 2018, with community building activity and local marketing efforts serving as initial priorities. Germany is the first non-English market Fiverr is localizing, so as the playbook for Germany is developed, it will provide a blueprint for opening up offices and localizing other non-English speaking territories.

