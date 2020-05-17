Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'Flagrant violation': business groups pan new Mexican energy rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 04:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Energy Minister Rocio Nahle gestures next Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City

By Julia Love

Mexico's top business lobbies over the weekend excoriated new rules to govern the electricity sector, arguing they will hit investor confidence and stunt growth in renewable energy, as tensions rise between the private sector and the government.

On Friday, the energy ministry tightened its control over the power industry, citing the need to ensure the reliability of electricity supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

The row deals another blow to relations between the business community and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has alarmed investors with his push to boost state control over energy, often by seeking to revisit existing commitments.

Calling it a "flagrant violation" of the law, the powerful Business Coordinating Council (CCE) on Sunday urged the energy ministry to revoke the order, echoing concerns raised by foreign governments and investors that Mexico is eroding the legal basis of contracts signed under the previous administration.

"The integrity of Mexico's legal framework must be respected by the government, as must the international instruments and treaties of which we are part," the CCE said in a statement.

The leftist Lopez Obrador has promised to increase Mexico's energy independence, and argues that some contracts signed with prior governments were a rip-off for taxpayers.

On Saturday, the energy ministry said industrial and commercial demand for electricity had fallen sharply during the pandemic and "corrective measures" were necessary.

On Sunday, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Twitter that electricity supply was being safely guaranteed and pointed to progress in renewable power generation in Mexico.

The measures published Friday give the Mexican government more control over the approval of new renewable energy projects. They are likely to be contested.

Employers' confederation COPARMEX said the step breached Mexico's obligations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a free trade deal which in July will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The new rules "will drive away significant investments in the country, while causing interested parties go to national and international courts to demand that Mexico's government complies with its obligations," COPARMEX said in a statement.

The controversy follows a move by CENACE last month to suspend the operation of new renewable plants in Mexico, and has drawn complaints from Canada and the European Union.

Francisco Cervantes, head of industry confederation CONCAMIN, whom Lopez Obrador has publicly referred to as "a great guy", also condemned the new rules, saying in a statement they "again sent out a contradictory message" just when Mexico should be encouraging investment during the coronavirus crisis.

(Additional reporting by Dave Graham and Sharay Angulo; editing by Diane Craft)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. -1.53% 0.45 End-of-day quote.-1.96%
LEGAL CORPORATION 1.00% 906 End-of-day quote.0.44%
STEP CO.,LTD. -0.07% 1381 End-of-day quote.-0.07%
THE PAN GROUP 0.00% 23000 End-of-day quote.-1.50%
UNION CORPORATION 7.74% 5570 End-of-day quote.2.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pGM plans tentative restart for plant in Silao, Mexico on May 20
RE
05:31pCMVM COMISSÃO DO MERCADO DE VALORES MOBIL : Quarterly Benchmarks on Asset Management – 1st Quarter 2020
PU
05:11pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF REPUBLIC OF M : City infrastructure and sanitation activities in urban localities in 2019
PU
04:22p'FLAGRANT VIOLATION' : business groups pan new Mexican energy rules
RE
03:26pRIAA Applauds Launch of U.S.-UK Trade Negotiations
PU
03:26pFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH : Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Nine Deaths Related to COVID-19
PU
03:19pPELOSI SEES NEGOTIATIONS ON NEW $3 TRILLION CORONAVIRUS LEGISLATION : Cbs
RE
02:26pU.S. Senator Klobuchar blasts Uber, Grubhub deal talks
RE
01:49pSaudi's PIF denies media report of loan backed by SoftBank investment
RE
01:37pEU'S VESTAGER : Discrepancy in state aid distorts single market, hampers recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : China says opposed to latest U.S. rules against Huawei
2MODERNA, INC. : Coronavirus Vaccine Frontrunners Emerge, Rollouts Weighed
3CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
4MMG LIMITED : China's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian PM Conte says Fiat Chrysler entitled to seek state-backed loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group