Flagship Investments : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ABN

99 080 135 913

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Emmanuel Clive Pohl Date of last notice 17 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. - Power of Attorney provided to E C Pohl by a number of shareholders to manage their shareholdings. - Director of a funds management company with a Power of Attorney provided to E C Pohl. Date of change 09 January 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 7,430,397 Indirect 2,414,291 TOTAL 9,844,688 Class Ordinary Fully Paid Number acquired Direct Indirect TOTAL 32,314 0 32,314 Number disposed Direct 0 Indirect 0 TOTAL 0 Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $53,494.05 No. of securities held after change Direct 7,462,711 Indirect 2,414,291 TOTAL 9,877,002 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? NO If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

