Flagship Investments : Change of Substantial Holding

01/10/2019 | 07:59pm EST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (FSI)

ACN/ARSN

080 135 913

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

EMMANUEL CLIVE POHL

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

09/01/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

17/12/2018 17/12/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully paid ordinary

9,844,688

38.6%

9,877,002

38.7%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

SEE ANNEXURE "A"

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

SEE ANNEXURE "B"

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

n.a.

n.a.

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Emmanuel Clive Pohl

Level 12, 2 Corporate Court Bundall QLD 4217

Individually Managed Accounts

Level 12, 2 Corporate Court Bundall QLD 4217

Power of Attorney clients

Level 12, 2 Corporate Court Bundall QLD 4217

Citi Nominees Pty Limited

GPO Box 764G Melbourne VIC 3001

Signature

print nameEMMANUEL CLIVE POHL

Capacity

sign here

Date 11 January 2019

DIRECTIONS

(1)If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

(2)

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3)

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4)

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5)

The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(6)

Include details of:

(a)any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b)

any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7)Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8)

If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

(9)

Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Flagship Investments Limited (ACN 080 135 913)

Annexure A

Date of ChangePerson whose relevant interest changedNature of change

ConsiderationNumber of Securities

Class

9/01/2019 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

On-market purchase

$53,494

32,314 Ord F/P

TOTAL

This is Annexure "A" of 1 page as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Emmanuel Clive Pohl

$53,494

Date: 11-Jan-19

32,314

Annexure B

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (ACN 080 135 913)

Holder of Relevant Interest Registered Holder of Securities

Person entitled to be Registered as Holder

Nature of Relevant Interest

Holding Class

EC Pohl EC Pohl EC Pohl EC Pohl EC Pohl EC Pohl EC Pohl EC Pohl EC Pohl EC Pohl EC Pohl

Pohl P/L Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

Cidel Bank & Trust Inc

Dr C Laubscher

D C Grolman

K S & C L Kourie H Demetriades

KG Paterson S Valmadre

Petula Pty Ltd ATF Ryan Family a/c A Jansen Van Vuuren

Pohl P/L

Individually Managed Accounts

Cidel Bank & Trust Inc

DR C Laubscher

D C Grolman

K S & C L Kourie H Demetriades

KG Paterson S Valmadre

Petula Pty Ltd ATF Ryan Family a/c A Jansen Van Vuuren

This is Annexure "B" of 1 page as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Emmanuel Clive Pohl

Unit holder Power of Attorney Power of Attorney Power of Attorney Power of Attorney Power of Attorney Power of Attorney Power of Attorney Power of Attorney Power of Attorney Power of Attorney

500,000 Ordinary Fully Paid

6,962,711 Ordinary Fully Paid

489,201 Ordinary Fully Paid

  • 501,218 Ordinary Fully Paid

  • 44,250 Ordinary Fully Paid

  • 86,446 Ordinary Fully Paid

  • 117,500 Ordinary Fully Paid

  • 18,581 Ordinary Fully Paid

  • 953,378 Ordinary Fully Paid

  • 188,500 Ordinary Fully Paid

  • 15,217 Ordinary Fully Paid

9,877,002

Date:

11-January-2019

Disclaimer

Flagship Investments Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 00:58:00 UTC
