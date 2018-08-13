Flagship Investments : Dividend – September 2018

Notification of dividend / distribution

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

FSI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

New announcement

Monday August 13, 2018

AUD 0.04000000

Monday August 20, 2018

Tuesday August 21, 2018

Friday September 7, 2018

Wednesday August 22, 2018 17:00:00

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ABN

FSI

New announcement

Monday August 13, 2018

FSI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Ordinary

Saturday June 30, 2018

Tuesday August 21, 2018

Monday August 20, 2018

Friday September 7, 2018

No

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04000000

No

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

Yes

Yes

No

AUD 0.04000000

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

AUD 0.04000000

AUD 0.00000000

AUD 0.00000000

Full DRP

Yes

30.0000 %

The final dividend has been fully sourced from taxable capital gains, on which the Company has paid or will pay tax. Also known as a LIC Capital Gain, this enables some shareholders to claim a tax deduction in their tax return. Further details will be available on the dividend statement.

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

Wednesday August 22, 2018 17:00:00

Thursday August 23, 2018

Tuesday September 4, 2018

Shares to be issued under the DRP will be acquired on market, the DRP price will be the volume-weighted average of the acquired shares.

No

No

No

No

