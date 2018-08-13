Flagship Investments : Dividend – September 2018

Notification of dividend / distribution
FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
FSI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
New announcement
Monday August 13, 2018
AUD 0.04000000
Monday August 20, 2018
Tuesday August 21, 2018
Friday September 7, 2018
Wednesday August 22, 2018 17:00:00
FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ABN
FSI
New announcement
Monday August 13, 2018
FSI
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Ordinary
Saturday June 30, 2018
Tuesday August 21, 2018
Monday August 20, 2018
Friday September 7, 2018
No
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.04000000
No
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
Yes
Yes
No
AUD 0.04000000
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %
AUD 0.04000000
AUD 0.00000000
AUD 0.00000000
Full DRP
Yes
30.0000 %
The final dividend has been fully sourced from taxable capital gains, on which the Company has paid or will pay tax. Also known as a LIC Capital Gain, this enables some shareholders to claim a tax deduction in their tax return. Further details will be available on the dividend statement.
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
Wednesday August 22, 2018 17:00:00
Thursday August 23, 2018
Tuesday September 4, 2018
Shares to be issued under the DRP will be acquired on market, the DRP price will be the volume-weighted average of the acquired shares.
No
No
No
No
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules www.flagshipinvestments.com.au
