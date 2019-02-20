Log in
Flanigan Enterprises : Form 10-Q

0
02/20/2019 | 09:34am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended December 29, 2018

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period fromtoCommission File Number 1-6836

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

________Florida________

____59-0877638____

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

5059 N.E. 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

(Address of principal executive offices)

33334(Zip Code)

(954) 377-1961

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements

for the past 90 days.

YesNoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its Corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that

the registrant was required to submit and post such files).

YesNoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company"in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filerAccelerated filerEmerging growth company

Non-accelerated filerSmaller reporting company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards providedpursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of theExchange Act).

Yes No

On February 12, 2019, 1,858,647 shares of Common Stock, $0.10 par value per share, were outstanding.

INDEX TO FORM 10-Q

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION.............................................................................................. 1

ITEM 1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) ........... 1

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME ...................... 2

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS .................................... 4

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ............. 6

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ... 8

ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ............................................................................... 13

ITEM 3. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK ..... 22

ITEM 4. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES ................................................................................. 23

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION.................................................................................................. 23

ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS ................................................................................................ 24

ITEM 2. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS ....... 24

ITEM 6. EXHIBITS ........................................................................................................................ 25

SIGNATURES

LIST XBRL DOCUMENTS

As used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the terms "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and "Flanigan's" mean Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. and its subsidiaries (unless the context indicates a

different meaning).

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

---------Thirteen Weeks Ended--------

December 29, 2018

December 30, 2017

REVENUES:

Restaurant food sales

$16,828

$17,272

Restaurant bar sales

5,323

5,484

Package store sales

5,135

5,013

Franchise related revenues

367

380

Rental income

198

157

Owner's fee

--

38

Other operating income

43

49

27,894

28,393

COSTS AND EXPENSES:

Cost of merchandise sold:

Restaurant and lounges

7,724

7,983

Package goods

3,768

3,621

Payroll and related costs

8,598

8,546

Occupancy costs

1,510

1,486

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,639

5,170

27,239

26,806

Income from Operations

655

1,587

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest expense

(185)

(176)

Interest and other income

13

10

Insurance recovery, net of casualty loss

602

--

430

(166)

Income before Provision for Income Taxes

1,085

1,421

Provision for Income Taxes

(87)

(465)

Net Income

998

956

Less: Net income noncontrolling interestsattributableto

(255)

(335)

Net income attributable to stockholders

$

743

$

621

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:33:06 UTC
