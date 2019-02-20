Flanigan Enterprises : Form 10-Q

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended December 29, 2018
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period fromtoCommission File Number 1-6836
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
________Florida________
|
____59-0877638____
|
(State or other jurisdiction of
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
incorporation or organization)
|
Identification Number)
5059 N.E. 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
(Address of principal executive offices)
33334(Zip Code)
(954) 377-1961
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements
for the past 90 days.
YesNoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its Corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that
the registrant was required to submit and post such files).
YesNoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company"in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):
Large accelerated filerAccelerated filerEmerging growth company
Non-accelerated filerSmaller reporting company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards providedpursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of theExchange Act).
On February 12, 2019, 1,858,647 shares of Common Stock, $0.10 par value per share, were outstanding.
INDEX TO FORM 10-Q
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION.............................................................................................. 1
ITEM 1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) ........... 1
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME ...................... 2
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS .................................... 4
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ............. 6
NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ... 8
ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ............................................................................... 13
ITEM 3. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK ..... 22
ITEM 4. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES ................................................................................. 23
PART II. OTHER INFORMATION.................................................................................................. 23
ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS ................................................................................................ 24
ITEM 2. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS ....... 24
ITEM 6. EXHIBITS ........................................................................................................................ 25
SIGNATURES
LIST XBRL DOCUMENTS
As used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the terms "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and "Flanigan's" mean Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. and its subsidiaries (unless the context indicates a
different meaning).
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
---------Thirteen Weeks Ended--------
|
December 29, 2018
|
December 30, 2017
|
|
REVENUES:
|
Restaurant food sales
|
$16,828
|
$17,272
|
Restaurant bar sales
|
5,323
|
5,484
|
Package store sales
|
5,135
|
5,013
|
Franchise related revenues
|
367
|
380
|
Rental income
|
198
|
157
|
Owner's fee
|
--
|
38
|
Other operating income
|
43
|
49
|
27,894
|
28,393
|
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|
Cost of merchandise sold:
|
Restaurant and lounges
|
7,724
|
7,983
|
Package goods
|
3,768
|
3,621
|
Payroll and related costs
|
8,598
|
8,546
|
Occupancy costs
|
1,510
|
1,486
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
5,639
|
5,170
|
27,239
|
26,806
|
Income from Operations
|
655
|
1,587
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|
Interest expense
|
(185)
|
(176)
|
Interest and other income
|
13
|
10
|
Insurance recovery, net of casualty loss
|
602
|
--
|
430
|
(166)
|
|
Income before Provision for Income Taxes
|
1,085
|
1,421
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
(87)
|
(465)
|
|
Net Income
|
998
|
956
|
|
Less: Net income noncontrolling interestsattributableto
|
(255)
|
(335)
|
|
Net income attributable to stockholders
|
$
743
|
$
621
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.