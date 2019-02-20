Flanigan Enterprises : Form 10-Q

UNITED STATES

INDEX TO FORM 10-Q

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION.............................................................................................. 1

ITEM 1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) ........... 1

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME ...................... 2

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS .................................... 4

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ............. 6

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ... 8

ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ............................................................................... 13

ITEM 3. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK ..... 22

ITEM 4. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES ................................................................................. 23

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION.................................................................................................. 23

ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS ................................................................................................ 24

ITEM 2. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS ....... 24

ITEM 6. EXHIBITS ........................................................................................................................ 25

SIGNATURES

LIST XBRL DOCUMENTS

As used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the terms "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and "Flanigan's" mean Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. and its subsidiaries (unless the context indicates a

different meaning).

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

---------Thirteen Weeks Ended-------- December 29, 2018 December 30, 2017 REVENUES: Restaurant food sales $16,828 $17,272 Restaurant bar sales 5,323 5,484 Package store sales 5,135 5,013 Franchise related revenues 367 380 Rental income 198 157 Owner's fee -- 38 Other operating income 43 49 27,894 28,393 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of merchandise sold: Restaurant and lounges 7,724 7,983 Package goods 3,768 3,621 Payroll and related costs 8,598 8,546 Occupancy costs 1,510 1,486 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,639 5,170 27,239 26,806 Income from Operations 655 1,587 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense (185) (176) Interest and other income 13 10 Insurance recovery, net of casualty loss 602 -- 430 (166) Income before Provision for Income Taxes 1,085 1,421 Provision for Income Taxes (87) (465) Net Income 998 956 Less: Net income noncontrolling interestsattributableto (255) (335) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 743 $ 621

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.