Flanigan Enterprises : REPORTS EARNINGS

PRESS RELEASE
FOR:
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
FROM:
JAMES G. FLANIGAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD (954) 377-1961
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, February 12, 2019, - FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill"restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2018. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 30, 2017.
|
For the 13 weeks
|
For the 13 weeks
|
ended Dec. 29,
|
ended Dec. 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
REVENUES
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
|
BAR SALES
|
$ 22,151,000
|
$ 22,756,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
5,135,000
|
5,013,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
367,000
|
380,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
198,000
|
157,000
|
OWNER'S FEE
|
--
|
38,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
43,000
|
49,000
|
------------------
|
------------------
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$ 27,894,000
|
$ 28,393,000
|
===========
|
===========
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
|
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC
|
$ 743,000
|
$ 621,000
|
===========
|
==========
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$ .40
|
$ .33
|
===========
|
==========
