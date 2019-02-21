Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flanigan Enterprises : REPORTS EARNINGS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:13am EST

PRESS RELEASE

FOR:

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

FROM:

JAMES G. FLANIGAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD (954) 377-1961

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, February 12, 2019, - FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill"restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2018. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 30, 2017.

For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended Dec. 29,

ended Dec. 30,

2018

2017

REVENUES

RESTAURANT FOOD AND

BAR SALES

$ 22,151,000

$ 22,756,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

5,135,000

5,013,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

367,000

380,000

RENTAL INCOME

198,000

157,000

OWNER'S FEE

--

38,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

43,000

49,000

------------------

------------------

TOTAL REVENUES

$ 27,894,000

$ 28,393,000

===========

===========

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC

$ 743,000

$ 621,000

===========

==========

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

BASIC AND DILUTED

$ .40

$ .33

===========

==========

Disclaimer

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 09:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:33aRELX : 2018 Results - 21 February 2018 21 February 2019
PU
04:33aDEERE MPANY : John Deere Forestry Marks Manufacturing Milestone
PU
04:31aSUCCESS OF NATIONS ONLY OCCURS WHEN ALL ACT AS TEAM : Hussain
AQ
04:31aBOMBARDIER : Akiem and Bombardier launch the TRAXX DC3 locomotive in Poland
AQ
04:31aNATIONAL FOODSXDXB : Foods helps growth of community
AQ
04:30aPakistan's Equity market bounces back
AQ
04:30aWOLTERS KLUWER : Update on Shares Held in Treasury
AQ
04:30aENCAVIS ASSET MANAGEMENT : invests around EUR 40 million in renewable energy plants in Bavaria for institutional investors
EQ
04:28aSERCO : swims against outsourcing tide with bright 2019 outlook
RE
04:28aAZURE MINERALS : RIU Explorers Conference Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA : AXA : 2018 Net Profit Fell Sharply
2HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
3Oil hovers near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown weighs
4ACCOR : ACCOR : AccorHotels' 2018 profit rises, beefs up lifestyle loyalty initiatives
5BARCLAYS : Barclays income boost cheers investors, makes Brexit provision

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.