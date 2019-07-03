Log in
Flash Memory Summit : 2019 Opens Nominations for Best of Show Awards

07/03/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

Winners will be in Five Categories of Innovation

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Flash Memory Summit Best of Show awards at the Flash Memory Summit (FMS), held August 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Categories this year include: Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup Company, Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application, Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application, Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology, and Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation.

Now in its 14th year, the Flash Memory Summit is the world’s largest event showcasing the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the multi-billion dollar flash memory/data storage industry.

“New technologies continue to emerge in flash memory on a regular basis and the Flash Memory Summit is where storage industry disruption shines a light on technology innovation and a new wave of applications demanding performance including big data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and IoT,” said Jay Kramer, Awards Program Chair. “Every year, it gets more difficult to decide the winner of each category because the product vendors raise the bar on innovation. What doesn’t change is that the Flash Memory Summit’s “Best of Show” awards remain the industry’s most prestigious recognition for the companies and people who shape this expanding industry.”

The Awards Program is open to all companies in the flash storage ecosystem, whether they exhibit at the conference or not. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 during the evening reception in the Exhibit Hall.

Nominations are due by 6 pm PDT on Friday, July 12, 2019 and may be completed online at https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/Best_of_Show.html

About the Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.

● Visit FMS: www.flashmemorysummit.com

● Follow FMS on LinkedIn.com/groups/4129499

● Follow FMS on Twitter.com/FlashMem

● Follow FMS on Facebook.com/FlashMemorySummit


© Business Wire 2019
