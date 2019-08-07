Flash Memory Summit Announces 2019 Best of Show Award Winners

Record Number of Submissions Made All Categories Competitive Demonstrating Industry Growth and Innovation

Flash Memory Summit is pleased to announce its 2019 Best of Show Award winners. This year’s 22 awards recognize the most significant products and companies worldwide within the Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industries. According to show organizers, a record number of award submissions were received this year and the sophistication of the innovation from the vendor community made the categories extremely competitive.

“The sheer number of submissions for our Best of Show Awards prove the Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industry continues to grow and innovate,” said Jay Kramer, Awards chair, Flash Memory Summit. “In some cases, the judging was so close, we’ve awarded co-winners.”

The 14th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are:

Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation

Product: FabreX™

Customer: San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC)

Company: GigaIO

Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation

Product: Computational Storage in PolarDB Cloud Native Relational Database

Customer: Alibaba

Company: ScaleFlux™

Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application

Product: XFMEXPRESS™ SSD Card

Company: Toshiba Memory Corporation

Most Innovative Flash Memory Business Application

Product: Ontrack Data Recovery

Company: Ontrack® and NetApp

Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application

Product: HyperDynamic™eCommerce Application

Company: EXTEN

Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application

Product: NVMe-oF Kubernetes Composable Infrastructure Solution

Company: Viking™ Enterprise Solutions

Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application

Product: Micron 9200 NVMe SSD and WekaIO Matrix™ Fintech Solution

Company: Micron® and WekaIO

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product: Zoned Namespaces

Category: SSD Firmware

Company: Radian® Memory Systems

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product: 1Gb STT- MRAM

Category: MRAM

Company: Everspin® Technologies

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product: Zoned Namespaces NVMe SSD

Category: ZNS

Company: Western Digital

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product: Smart Memory Controller

Category: Controller

Company: Microchip

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product: NVMesh2

Category: Smart NIC

Company: Excelero

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product: Alveo™ U50 Accelerator and NoLoad® CSP

Category: Computational Storage

Company: Xilinx and Eideticom

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product: FAID™ LDPC error-correction technology

Category: Controller Error Correction

Company: Codelucida

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product: SecureUSB® BT

Category: Data Protection

Company: SecureData

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product: NVMe-oF™ Specification 1.1

Category: Industry Standards

Company: NVM Express®

Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology

Product: Key Value Storage API Specification 1.0

Category: Industry Standards

Company: SNIA Solid State Storage Initiative

Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup

Product: Pliops Storage Processor

Category: Storage Engine Accelerator

Company: Pliops

Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup

Product: OPENCHOICE Storage

Category: All Flash Array

Company: Pavilion Data

Details of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html

