Flash Memory Summit Announces 2019 Best of Show Award Winners

Flash Memory Summit is pleased to announce its 2019 Best of Show Award winners. This year’s 22 awards recognize the most significant products and companies worldwide within the Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industries. According to show organizers, a record number of award submissions were received this year and the sophistication of the innovation from the vendor community made the categories extremely competitive.
“The sheer number of submissions for our Best of Show Awards prove the Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industry continues to grow and innovate,” said Jay Kramer, Awards chair, Flash Memory Summit. “In some cases, the judging was so close, we’ve awarded co-winners.”
The 14th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are:
Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation
Product: FabreX™
Customer: San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC)
Company: GigaIO
Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation
Product: Computational Storage in PolarDB Cloud Native Relational Database
Customer: Alibaba
Company: ScaleFlux™
Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application
Product: XFMEXPRESS™ SSD Card
Company: Toshiba Memory Corporation
Most Innovative Flash Memory Business Application
Product: Ontrack Data Recovery
Company: Ontrack® and NetApp
Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application
Product: HyperDynamic™eCommerce Application
Company: EXTEN
Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application
Product: NVMe-oF Kubernetes Composable Infrastructure Solution
Company: Viking™ Enterprise Solutions
Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application
Product: Micron 9200 NVMe SSD and WekaIO Matrix™ Fintech Solution
Company: Micron® and WekaIO
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Product: Zoned Namespaces
Category: SSD Firmware
Company: Radian® Memory Systems
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Product: 1Gb STT- MRAM
Category: MRAM
Company: Everspin® Technologies
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Product: Zoned Namespaces NVMe SSD
Category: ZNS
Company: Western Digital
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Product: Smart Memory Controller
Category: Controller
Company: Microchip
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Product: NVMesh2
Category: Smart NIC
Company: Excelero
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Product: Alveo™ U50 Accelerator and NoLoad® CSP
Category: Computational Storage
Company: Xilinx and Eideticom
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Product: FAID™ LDPC error-correction technology
Category: Controller Error Correction
Company: Codelucida
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Product: SecureUSB® BT
Category: Data Protection
Company: SecureData
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Product: NVMe-oF™ Specification 1.1
Category: Industry Standards
Company: NVM Express®
Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology
Product: Key Value Storage API Specification 1.0
Category: Industry Standards
Company: SNIA Solid State Storage Initiative
Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup
Product: Pliops Storage Processor
Category: Storage Engine Accelerator
Company: Pliops
Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup
Product: OPENCHOICE Storage
Category: All Flash Array
Company: Pavilion Data
Details of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html
About Flash Memory Summit
Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. Now in its 14th year, FMS is the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems. @FlashMem, #FlashMemorySummit2019, #FlashMemorySummit2019BestofShowAwards
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005938/en/