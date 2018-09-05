Flash and XPoint Memory Applications and Markets 2016-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Flash and XPoint Memory Applications and Markets 2016-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an integrated memory/storage end-use market segmentation in the consumer, mobile and computing markets and forecasts the NAND, NOR and XPoint/NVRAM usage in over 195 end-use applications. Some of the new applications forecast are: sensors and gateways for smart cities, server-side NVRAM DIMMs, the rise of Edge computing to offload the Data Center, and Level 3 autonomous vehicles.

As the Flash/NVM technology evolved intelligently so did its markets. Beginning with basic media file storage in consumer applications NAND grew in usage. Mobile storage in Smart phones needs more sophisticated Flash in performing execute-in-place and more reliable storage.

Computing requires the utmost performance from the block addressable NAND to using XPoint/NVRAM as byte persistent SCM merges working data with hot storage to enable high capacity in-memory computing. As a side thought, serial NOR should see a strong rebound to over $4B in establishing the connection for the Internet of Things in over 50 billion intelligent connected devices by 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Findings

2 Methodology

3 Flash NVM Memory Market Forecast

4 A Market Perspective on Mobile Storage

5 A System Architecture Perspective on Mobile Computing

6 A System Architecture View to Memory/Storage Convergence

7 End-Use Markets

8 Flash Shipments

9 Flash Memory Market Shares by Vendor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gwbfc/flash_and_xpoint?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005908/en/