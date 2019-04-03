Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flashpoint Gains Channel Momentum as Demand for Business Risk Intelligence Accelerates Worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), today announced that its Global Channel Program has grown 150 percent year-over-year since its formal introduction in 2017. The company’s channel-driven revenue has also grown more than 200 percent since it signed its first partner in 2015, due to the company’s global expansion and increased customer adoption of BRI through its partnerships.

“We are seeing tremendous growth in our channel-driven business because our partners around the globe recognize the opportunity to provide BRI to their customers,” said Ayesha Prakash, Senior Director, Worldwide Channels & Partnerships at Flashpoint. “We will continue to support our partners with our best-in-class program which allows them to help their customers solve their toughest problems, as well as grow their businesses.”

Flashpoint pioneered BRI to provide use case-driven solutions that allow organizations to more effectively consume and automate threat intelligence. These offerings support traditional cybersecurity and operations use cases, as well as fraud, insider threat, corporate and physical security, and third-party risk.

Revenue from the channel accounted for 45 percent of Flashpoint’s revenue in 2018. Other highlights include:

  • Increased number of partnerships worldwide by 150 percent in the last 18 months. New partners include emt Distribution, IGX Global, Red River, Soluciones Orión, SPECTRAMI, Totalsec and U&U Engineering
  • Created specialized enablement and financial incentives, including attractive margins, SPIFFs, and marketing development funds (MDF)
  • Launched enablement resources that increase partners’ knowledge base, and co-branded marketing programs to help drive opportunities
  • Continued commitment to the success of the program with sixfold expansion of Flashpoint’s dedicated channel team in the last year
  • Developed a Not For Resale (NFR) license training certificate program
  • Collaborated with partners to provide Customer Success support to joint customers, delivered by former analysts who have spent their careers serving various public and private organizations

The Flashpoint Global Channel Partner Program has received several honors in the last year. This week, for the second consecutive year, CRN gave Flashpoint a 5-Star rating in its Partner Program Guide, and Prakash was named a CRN Woman of the Channel in 2018.

Become a Flashpoint partner.

Partner Quotes

“We’ve been a Flashpoint partner for two years and are continually impressed with the caliber of the enablement and support we receive. Business Risk Intelligence is critical to any comprehensive protection program, and our ability to provide our customers with tailored insights from Flashpoint has helped us grow our business and deliver even greater value.”

Larry Pfeifer, President, Consortium Networks

“Flashpoint understands that when partners thrive, customers thrive, so they’ve created a channel program that sets this in motion. They provide the resources and support we need to help our customers develop intelligence programs that deliver relevant and actionable insights that truly mitigate risk to their business.”

Shane Mahney, General Manager, emt Distribution

“Our channel is extremely important to us. Having vendor partners with strong channel programs and the support backing that is vital to everyone’s success. Flashpoint delivers on this promise.”

Scott Hagenus, Chief Marketing Officer, emt Distribution

“Flashpoint has a partner-centric go-to-market programme that helps us develop more opportunities for our channel partners. Understanding risk and quickly applying meaningful intelligence to protect their people and assets is a top priority for organisations around the world.”

Frank Richmond, Managing Director, One Distribution

About Flashpoint
Flashpoint delivers converged intelligence and risk solutions to private and public sector organizations worldwide. As the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), Flashpoint provides meaningful intelligence to assist organizations in combating threats and adversaries. Through sophisticated technology, advanced data collections, and human-powered analysis, Flashpoint is the only intelligence firm that can help multiple teams across an organization bolster cybersecurity, confront fraud, detect insider threats, enhance corporate and physical security, improve executive protection, address third-party risk, and support due diligence efforts. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Intelligence, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.

PR Contact:
CHEN PR
Jennifer Torode
jtorode@chenpr.com
781.672.3119

 

Flashpoint logo.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aKOT ADDU POWER : Board of directors meeting of Kot Addu Power Company Limited
AQ
10:11aBATA PAK : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 of Bata Pakistan Limited
AQ
10:11aATTOCK PETROLEUM : Board of directors meeting of Attock Petroleum Limited
AQ
10:11aTransaction of 3,000 shares of Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited
AQ
10:11aTransaction of 158,400 shares of Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited
AQ
10:11aWORLDCALL TELECOM : Board of directors meeting of Worldcall Telecom Limited
AQ
10:11aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of LEASING COMPANIES Dated 03-04-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:11aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of CLOSE - END MUTUAL FUND Dated 03-04-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:11aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate Summary Dated 03-04-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:11aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 03-04-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
2BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
3SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
4APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About