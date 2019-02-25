Flashtalking Strategic Services Debuts New Martech Solution for Sports Betting and Gambling Marketers

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad management, data activation and unified insights, announces the debut of a new offering for its growing worldwide roster of gambling marketers, the company’s latest “accelerator” playbook within its vertical suite. Having long served gambling marketers in the EU, the debut of Flashtalking’s new Sports Betting and Gambling accelerator coincides with the opening of the U.S. market in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s vote to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). In the first eight months, the U.S. Sports Betting market has already eclipsed $500 million in revenues and is expected to exceed $8 billion by 2030.



As with Flashtalking’s other vertical accelerator solutions, the Sports Betting & Gambling Accelerator playbook is the brainchild of the company’s Strategic Services team led by John Mruz. The group supports Flashtalking clients in developing their data-driven creative strategies with precision and scale, incorporating proven use cases and best practices for specific verticals.

“As the U.S. Sports Betting market opens up, these marketers need help developing and implementing their customer acquisition and growth strategies, as well as building the analytics capabilities to assess the impact of their creative,” said Mruz. “Combining Flashtalking’s long history of serving Gambling marketers in Europe and our expertise and leadership in data-driven creative, we are excited to debut our U.S. Sports Betting & Gambling Accelerator playbook in the U.S. market. We look forward to helping Sports Betting brands to globally leverage our technology to optimize their interactions with their customers and, in turn, grow their business and the market as a whole.”

The Sports Betting and Gambling Accelerator playbook addresses the unique personalization and analytics needs of the gambling vertical, demonstrating how to leverage Flashtalking’s technology platform to personalize the message across the customer journey and maximize the impact of data-driven creative. Leveraging Flashtalking’s vast experience serving large Gambling clients worldwide, the Accelerator presents tangible use cases to acquire, engage, and grow customer relationship leveraging a suite of data-driven personalization tactics, including audience targeting, geo-fencing, day-of-week, and real-time odds presentment with Flashtalking’s proprietary Power Feeds Betting solution.

“Quite a lot of SkyBet external display relies heavily on offering ‘live markets.’ To do this, we must be able to trust our market feeds. We needed a partner platform dependable and robust enough to load markets with a latency of 15 seconds or less,” said Sky Betting & Gaming Lead Designer Martyn Brook. “Flashtalking Power Feeds Betting allows our media team to quickly populate feeds with real time specific markets. This has allowed us to create our in-play markets banners. These offer the most up to date markets during football matches with the ability to update within seconds of fixture events.”

“Clients in all verticals have continued to look to Flashtalking to help them deliver on the ‘better creative’ imperative, and as the gambling vertical opens wide in the U.S., we are excited to see the outcomes with our Gambling & Sports Betting Accelerator, as the solution is especially effective for this unique vertical”, said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. “John Mruz and his team have cracked the code on precision at scale, and almost nowhere is that more important than within the gambling vertical.”

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company. We help sophisticated marketers use data to personalize advertising, analyze its effectiveness and optimize performance across channels and formats. Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and unbiased, actionable insights, powered by proprietary cookieless tracking, data unification and algorithmic attribution. Born in the UK, established worldwide, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Sydney. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.

Contact:

Kendall Allen Rockwell

WIT Strategy

For Flashtalking

kallen@witstrategy.com

