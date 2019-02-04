Flat Rate Select™ Helping Online Retailers Get the Best Priority Mail Rates Following the 2019 USPS Postage Rate Increase

LOS ANGELES, MIAMI and PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flat Rate Select discount USPS option in ReadyShipper X once again is the best way to roll back rates following the 2019 USPS postage rate increase.



According to recent reports , the USPS has increased rates on Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express by $0.06 to $0.40 per shipment. “Priority Mail Express will increase 3.9 percent and Priority Mail will increase 5.9 percent,” the USPS explained in a publicly issued statement.

“While it may not be possible to roll back 2019’s Priority Mail rates, you can still get the lowest prices by using Flat Rate Select when shipping with ReadyShipper X to take advantage of savings that average more than $1 per shipment on certain box sizes,” said Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud CRM.

Flat Rate Select is exclusive to ReadyShipper X , a premium plugin for the ReadyCloud CRM Suite. ReadyShipper X is an easy-to-use, multicarrier shipping software solution. With Flat Rate Select built-in, users can take advantage of instant cost-savings on USPS Priority Mail on packages up to 20-pounds.

The savings in Flat Rate Select are immediate. ReadyShipper X puts the savings on the screen for users to see before they ship. With recent reports finding that 70% of shoppers want discount shipping offered at time of checkout or they’ll abandon the shopping cart, retailers wanting to see an uptick in sales know that offering cheap shipping is tried and true.

“Today’s e-retailers need to compete with the major marketplaces, and to do that they must know what their options are. Flat Rate Select delivers some of the best possible rates for Priority Mail, and two-day delivery is something that consumers have come to expect,” Lazar comments. “ReadyShipper makes it easy. It’s like any other shipping method, but with big, built-in and instant USPS savings.”

Learn more about Flat Rate Select and then download ReadyShipper X to get started.

ReadyCloud is a CRM, Shipping and Product Returns suite built for ecommerce. It easily integrates with today’s popular shopping carts and marketplaces and is now available with a two-week free trial. No credit card is needed to get started.

Start for free in under 5 minutes at: https://www.ReadyCloud.com

Got questions? Contact ReadyCloud direct at: 877-818-7447.

About Flat Rate Select

Flat Rate Select is a discount USPS Priority Mail shipping option that’s built right into every license of ReadyShipper X shipping software, a premium plugin for the ReadyCloud CRM suite. Flat Rate Select delivers instant, often substantial discounts on Priority Mail packages up to 20 pounds. The average online retailer can save $1000s per month.

About ReadyCloud CRM

#ReadyCloud CRM is rocket fuel for customer loyalty and sales in today’s ecommerce world. A cross-channel ecommerce CRM solution, ReadyCloud CRM features robust customer order timelines complete with shipping and return information, customer-focused notes, invoice and tracking number, group calendar, tasks and team management, tagging, email marketing integrations, detailed reporting, shipping profitability reports, and so much more. New features are being added every month.