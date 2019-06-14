Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flatiron Health : Appoints Cancer Researcher and Pharmaceutical Executive Dr. Michael Vasconcelles as Chief Medical Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Former Unum Therapeutics, Takeda Executive to Advance Flatiron’s Work in the Development of Oncology Real-World Evidence

Flatiron Health today announced that Dr. Michael Vasconcelles, a practicing oncologist and senior biotechnology and pharmaceutical executive, has joined as Chief Medical Officer, effective August 2019. Dr. Vasconcelles will be responsible for defining and executing the company’s strategic vision for real-world evidence, providing thought leadership and guidance around novel clinical research methods, and partnering with clients and stakeholders, including government agencies, to further the use of real-world data derived from electronic health records.

“As an industry, we are seeing rigorous discussions, development of standards and concrete applications of real-world data for cancer research,” said Zach Weinberg, COO and co-founder, Flatiron Health. “Dr. Vasconcelles’s deep clinical, development and regulatory experience will help drive these efforts industry-wide, and we are excited to bring that experience to bear so we can continue to serve our partners and patients across the oncology landscape.”

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Vasconcelles will work cross-functionally to drive the overall strategy and execution of Flatiron’s research business. Dr. Vasconcelles will focus on Flatiron’s research, quality and regulatory offerings, and Dr. Bobby Green will continue to serve as Chief Medical Officer focusing on the clinical development of Flatiron’s suite of technology and services for community oncology.

“We are at a defining moment in oncology, where cancer research and clinical treatment are informing one another, driving a holistic learning healthcare system,” said Dr. Michael Vasconcelles. “Flatiron has been at the forefront of developing real-world data for cancer research, and I am excited at the opportunity to be able to contribute to their mission of improving lives by learning from the experience of every cancer patient.”

Dr. Vasconcelles most recently served as chief medical officer at Unum Therapeutics, a Cambridge-based oncology biotech focused on developing engineered autologous T cells for the treatment of cancer. Previously, as a member of their respective oncology business unit and R&D management teams, Dr. Vasconcelles was directly accountable for the research and development strategy and execution at Takeda/Millennium and Genzyme for their oncology portfolios, from discovery through product licensure and post approval. Following Sanofi’s acquisition of Genzyme, Dr. Vasconcelles joined Sanofi Oncology as head of the personalized medicine and companion diagnostics division.

Dr. Vasconcelles currently serves as a clinical instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, where he has taught since 1996, and is a practicing oncologist and associate physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Flatiron’s former chief medical officer, Dr. Amy Abernethy, joined the U.S. Food & Drug Administration as principal deputy commissioner in early 2019.

To learn more about Flatiron, visit www.flatiron.com or follow us @FlatironHealth.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36aNASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES : Shareholders laud NASCON over improved performance
AQ
08:36aNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST : Daily Funds Prices for June 13, 2019
AQ
08:36aSUI SOUTH GAS : SSGC rejects K-Electric's false claims - Press Release issued by Sui Southern Gas Company Limited
AQ
08:36aGHANDHARA INDUSTRIES : PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Ghandhara Industries Limited - Press Release issued by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited
AQ
08:36aUNITED BANK : UBL Fund Managers Limited - Latest Fund Prices for June 13, 2019
AQ
08:36aPICIC GROWTH FUND : HBL Asset Management Limited - Daily Funds Prices for June 13, 2019
AQ
08:36aEFU LIFE ASSR : Assurance Limited - Funds Prices for June 13, 2019
AQ
08:36a786 INVESTMENTS LIMITED : - Funds Prices for June 13, 2019
AQ
08:36aIGI LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED : - Funds Prices for June 13, 2019
AQ
08:36aJUBILEE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED : - Funds Prices for June 13, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASM INTERNATIONAL : European chipmakers tumble after Broadcom dashes hopes of rebound in demand
2BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
3TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Santander and Telefónica develop together the first 5G use cases of the banking sect..
4SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About