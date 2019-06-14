Flatiron Health : Appoints Cancer Researcher and Pharmaceutical Executive Dr. Michael Vasconcelles as Chief Medical Officer

Flatiron Health today announced that Dr. Michael Vasconcelles, a
practicing oncologist and senior biotechnology and pharmaceutical
executive, has joined as Chief Medical Officer, effective August 2019.
Dr. Vasconcelles will be responsible for defining and executing the
company’s strategic vision for real-world evidence, providing thought
leadership and guidance around novel clinical research methods, and
partnering with clients and stakeholders, including government agencies,
to further the use of real-world data derived from electronic health
records.
“As an industry, we are seeing rigorous discussions, development of
standards and concrete applications of real-world data for cancer
research,” said Zach Weinberg, COO and co-founder, Flatiron Health. “Dr.
Vasconcelles’s deep clinical, development and regulatory experience will
help drive these efforts industry-wide, and we are excited to bring that
experience to bear so we can continue to serve our partners and patients
across the oncology landscape.”
As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Vasconcelles will work cross-functionally
to drive the overall strategy and execution of Flatiron’s research
business. Dr. Vasconcelles will focus on Flatiron’s research, quality
and regulatory offerings, and Dr. Bobby Green will continue to serve as
Chief Medical Officer focusing on the clinical development of Flatiron’s
suite of technology and services for community oncology.
“We are at a defining moment in oncology, where cancer research and
clinical treatment are informing one another, driving a holistic
learning healthcare system,” said Dr. Michael Vasconcelles. “Flatiron
has been at the forefront of developing real-world data for cancer
research, and I am excited at the opportunity to be able to contribute
to their mission of improving lives by learning from the experience of
every cancer patient.”
Dr. Vasconcelles most recently served as chief medical officer at Unum
Therapeutics, a Cambridge-based oncology biotech focused on developing
engineered autologous T cells for the treatment of cancer. Previously,
as a member of their respective oncology business unit and R&D
management teams, Dr. Vasconcelles was directly accountable for the
research and development strategy and execution at Takeda/Millennium and
Genzyme for their oncology portfolios, from discovery through product
licensure and post approval. Following Sanofi’s acquisition of Genzyme,
Dr. Vasconcelles joined Sanofi Oncology as head of the personalized
medicine and companion diagnostics division.
Dr. Vasconcelles currently serves as a clinical instructor in medicine
at Harvard Medical School, where he has taught since 1996, and is a
practicing oncologist and associate physician at the Dana-Farber Cancer
Institute and Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Flatiron’s former chief medical officer, Dr. Amy Abernethy, joined the
U.S. Food & Drug Administration as principal deputy commissioner in
early 2019.
