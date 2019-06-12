Flatirons Digital Innovations Enters Partnership with MarkLogic

Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc., FDI (www.fdiinc.com),
a content services consultant and system integrator, announced today it
has entered into a partnership with MarkLogic,
provider of the next-generation data platform for simplifying complex
data integration.
“FDI’s mission is to facilitate timely, accurate, and informed
conversations between organizations and their customers that solve
complex content and data-driven challenges,” said Paul Barry, vice
president of sales and partnerships for FDI. “One of the most important
platforms that enables this mission is MarkLogic®.”
With the MarkLogic Data Hub at its core, MarkLogic is a highly
differentiated data platform that eliminates friction at every step of
the data integration process, enabling organizations to achieve a
360-degree view faster than ever. By simplifying data integration,
MarkLogic helps organizations gain agility, lower IT costs, and safely
share their data.
FDI builds custom content and data management solutions to help
enterprises further expand their value with the support needed to
understand and integrate today’s emerging technologies. Its expertise
spans digital transformation, data integration, analytics, custom
publishing solutions and workflows, and more. Among its clients are
hospitals and healthcare networks, banks, insurance companies and other
financial services organizations, energy and manufacturing companies,
educational publishers, and clients in the public sector.
“The massive amount of information our clients generate every day
demands an extremely powerful and flexible engine—not just to capture
information, but to harness it in support of our clients’ business
goals,” continued Barry. “MarkLogic provides this foundation and is an
essential cornerstone of a modern content strategy. We’re extremely
pleased to provide this option to our clients as a MarkLogic partner.”
“FDI has a long history of designing and deploying solutions that meet
customers’ complex data challenges,” said Matt Turner, chief strategy
officer at MarkLogic. “We’re thrilled to welcome the FDI team to our
partner community and consider their experience a valuable asset to our
current and future clients.”
About MarkLogic
By simplifying data integration, MarkLogic helps organizations gain
agility, lower IT costs, and safely share their data. Organizations
around the world trust MarkLogic to handle their mission-critical data,
including 6 of the top 10 banks, 5 of the top 10 pharmaceutical
companies, 6 of the top 10 publishers, 9 of the 15 major U.S. government
agencies, and many more. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has
offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more
information visit www.marklogic.com.
MarkLogic is a registered trademark of MarkLogic Corporation.
About Flatirons Digital Innovations, Inc.
Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc. (www.fdiinc.com)
builds a more educated and informed society by enabling transparent and
accessible digital information. It does this by facilitating timely,
accurate, and informed conversations between organizations and their
customers that help solve complex content- and data-driven challenges at
the heart of business operations. FDI specializes in enterprise content
services through technology assessments, solution blueprints, and
implementation, integration and support for projects ranging from
application decommissioning and data archiving, to document capture,
revenue lifecycle management and more. Flatirons is based in Boulder,
Colorado.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005023/en/