Flatirons Digital Innovations Enters Partnership with MarkLogic

06/12/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc., FDI (www.fdiinc.com), a content services consultant and system integrator, announced today it has entered into a partnership with MarkLogic, provider of the next-generation data platform for simplifying complex data integration.

“FDI’s mission is to facilitate timely, accurate, and informed conversations between organizations and their customers that solve complex content and data-driven challenges,” said Paul Barry, vice president of sales and partnerships for FDI. “One of the most important platforms that enables this mission is MarkLogic®.”

With the MarkLogic Data Hub at its core, MarkLogic is a highly differentiated data platform that eliminates friction at every step of the data integration process, enabling organizations to achieve a 360-degree view faster than ever. By simplifying data integration, MarkLogic helps organizations gain agility, lower IT costs, and safely share their data.

FDI builds custom content and data management solutions to help enterprises further expand their value with the support needed to understand and integrate today’s emerging technologies. Its expertise spans digital transformation, data integration, analytics, custom publishing solutions and workflows, and more. Among its clients are hospitals and healthcare networks, banks, insurance companies and other financial services organizations, energy and manufacturing companies, educational publishers, and clients in the public sector.

“The massive amount of information our clients generate every day demands an extremely powerful and flexible engine—not just to capture information, but to harness it in support of our clients’ business goals,” continued Barry. “MarkLogic provides this foundation and is an essential cornerstone of a modern content strategy. We’re extremely pleased to provide this option to our clients as a MarkLogic partner.”

“FDI has a long history of designing and deploying solutions that meet customers’ complex data challenges,” said Matt Turner, chief strategy officer at MarkLogic. “We’re thrilled to welcome the FDI team to our partner community and consider their experience a valuable asset to our current and future clients.”

About MarkLogic

By simplifying data integration, MarkLogic helps organizations gain agility, lower IT costs, and safely share their data. Organizations around the world trust MarkLogic to handle their mission-critical data, including 6 of the top 10 banks, 5 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, 6 of the top 10 publishers, 9 of the 15 major U.S. government agencies, and many more. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information visit www.marklogic.com.

MarkLogic is a registered trademark of MarkLogic Corporation.

About Flatirons Digital Innovations, Inc.

Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc. (www.fdiinc.com) builds a more educated and informed society by enabling transparent and accessible digital information. It does this by facilitating timely, accurate, and informed conversations between organizations and their customers that help solve complex content- and data-driven challenges at the heart of business operations. FDI specializes in enterprise content services through technology assessments, solution blueprints, and implementation, integration and support for projects ranging from application decommissioning and data archiving, to document capture, revenue lifecycle management and more. Flatirons is based in Boulder, Colorado.


© Business Wire 2019
