The yield curve flattens as the gap between short and long-dated yields narrow, suggesting investors' worries about a slowing economy.

The yield curve inverts when shorter-dated yields rise above longer-dated ones. An inverted yield curve has preceded all U.S. recessions in the past 50 years.

Williams was giving closing remarks at a conference about quantitative tools, jointly sponsored by the New York Fed and the Atlanta Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)