Flattening Yield Curve Raises Caution Flag on Economy

By Daniel Kruger

The gap between shorter- and longer-term Treasury yields stands near its narrowest in more than a decade entering the fourth quarter, a cautionary sign about the economy that has investors reassessing earlier predictions that rates would continue to rise.

The so-called yield curve, which measures the dispersion between shorter-term and longer-term rates, is a crucial indicator of sentiment about the prospects for economic growth. Investors monitor the curve closely because short-term rates have exceeded longer-term ones before each recession since at least 1975 -- a phenomenon known as an inverted yield curve.

Treasury yields rose across the curve during the third quarter as investors bet the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates at a steady pace while the recent acceleration of economic growth increased the potential for inflation to accelerate.

The gap between the yields on two- and 10-year Treasurys, one measure of the curve, shrunk for the seventh consecutive quarter to 0.236 percentage point, narrowing to as little as 0.2 percentage point on Aug. 24. The two-year yield rose to 2.819%, while the 10-year yield closed the quarter at 3.055%. The gap had been 1.253 percentage points after the fourth quarter of 2016, the last period where it steepened.

Now investors are wondering how high long-term yields can go without more evidence of inflation. Longer-term yields typically track expectations for growth and rising prices, because inflation erodes the purchasing power of bonds' fixed payments.

Shorter-term yields, which tend to be driven more by expectations for central bank moves, have climbed faster, as investors bet the Fed will stick to its pattern of quarterly rate increases.

The concerns about the flattening yield curve are set against a backdrop of robust economic growth, solid employment gains and rising corporate profits that left few investors betting on an imminent recession. At the same time, the solid expansion has led to only modest wage gains and a rate of inflation that has struggled to reach the Fed's 2% target, even after massive stimulus from last year's $1.5 trillion tax cut.

One measure of investors' expectations for average annual inflation over the next decade, known as the 10-year break-even rate, has been relatively steady lately at around 2.1 percentage points.

"The latest round of inflation data was pretty tame," said Jack McIntyre, who manages bond portfolios at Brandywine Global Investment Management. "The Fed tightening is not going to help lift them."

The consumer-price index, which gauges what Americans pay for everything from garden gnomes to antifreeze, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in August from the prior month, the Labor Department said in September. From a year earlier, prices rose 2.7%, a slowdown from the near-3% annual gain the prior two months. August was the first month this year that year-to-year price growth eased. Core inflation rose 2.2% from a year earlier, also slightly slower than July's annual gain.

Fed officials have penciled in three interest-rate increases in 2019. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic has suggested that policy makers should try to avoid having the yield curve invert because it could signal officials have pushed too quickly to restrain inflation, increasing the odds that the nine-year economic expansion could grind to a halt.

"Any inversion of any sort is a surefire sign of a recession," said Mr. Bostic in a June interview. "I want us to avoid being in a situation where" the curve inverts.

To be sure, a surge of growth or inflation could push longer-term yields higher and widen the gap in the coming quarter. Some investors and analysts have also said that a tax benefit rewarding increased pension investments could have led to exaggerated demand for long-term Treasurys and yields could rise following its September expiration. Some analysts say that the curve is being flattened artificially by demand for long-term bonds from pension funds or by foreign central banks, which continue to buy debt.

Many investors doubt the yield curve will invert this year, given how fast the economy is growing. Output is projected to expand at a 3.6% rate in the third quarter, according to an estimate from the Atlanta Fed. The jobless rate has held at or below 4% since April.

