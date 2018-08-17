Fleet Management in the Americas 2018 - The Installed Base of FM Systems in the Americas to Reach 22 Million Units by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fleet
Report Highlights
-
Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading
companies.
-
New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Americas.
-
Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key
applications.
-
In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
-
Updated profiles of 75 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.
-
Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.
-
Revised market forecasts lasting until 2022.
According to the report, the number of active fleet management systems
deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in North America was 8.0 million
in Q4-2017. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6
percent, this number is expected to reach 16.4 million by 2022.
In Latin America, the number of active fleet management systems is
expected to increase from 3.0 million in Q4-2017, growing at a CAGR of
13.1 percent to reach 5.5 million in 2022. The top-25 vendors in the
Americas together have a combined installed base of more than 7 million
active units in the region today. Notably, all of the top-15 players
each had more than 100,000 active units in the Americas at the end of
2017.
More than 40 percent of the total number of units deployed in the region
is represented by the five largest fleet management vendors alone.
Verizon has in 2018 launched Verizon Connect which represents the
culmination of more than US$ 5 billion in investments including
high-profile acquisitions such as Fleetmatics and Telogis.
Verizon Connect is the clear leader in the fleet telematics space both
from a global perspective and in the Americas specifically. Verizon's
closest competitor in the Americas is Geotab which has grown
considerably in the past year, followed by Omnitracs and Trimble which
have both surpassed 0.5 million active fleet management subscribers in
the region. Zonar Systems rounds off the top-5, just ahead of Michelin
which has established a strong position in the Americas through multiple
acquisitions. He adds that the ongoing consolidation trend in the fleet
management space is expected to continue in the coming years.
Numerous vendors today have more than half a million active FM
subscribers worldwide and the milestone of one million subscriptions has
now been surpassed by three leading players, driven by growth strategies
based on M&A activity and high-pace organic growth. It is anticipated
that a future scenario where the global fleet management market is
dominated by a handful of solution providers with installed bases
measured in the millions.
Key Topics Covered
1. Commercial Vehicle Fleets in the Americas
2. Fleet Management Solutions
3. Market Forecasts and Trends
4. OEM Products and Strategies
5. International Aftermarket Solution Providers
6. Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers
-
Ctrack (Inseego)
-
Daimler Group
-
Fleet Complete
-
Ford
-
Garmin and partners
-
General Motors
-
Geotab
-
Gurtam
-
Hino Trucks
-
Iveco
-
KORE Position Logic
-
MAN Latin America
-
MiX Telematics
-
Navistar
-
Omnitracs
-
PACCAR
-
Scania
-
Teletrac Navman
-
TomTom Telematics
-
Trimble
-
Verizon Connect
-
Volvo Group
