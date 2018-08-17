Log in
Fleet Management in the Americas 2018 - The Installed Base of FM Systems in the Americas to Reach 22 Million Units by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

The "Fleet Management in the Americas - 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Highlights

  • Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.
  • New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Americas.
  • Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.
  • In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
  • Updated profiles of 75 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.
  • Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.
  • Revised market forecasts lasting until 2022.

According to the report, the number of active fleet management systems deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in North America was 8.0 million in Q4-2017. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6 percent, this number is expected to reach 16.4 million by 2022.

In Latin America, the number of active fleet management systems is expected to increase from 3.0 million in Q4-2017, growing at a CAGR of 13.1 percent to reach 5.5 million in 2022. The top-25 vendors in the Americas together have a combined installed base of more than 7 million active units in the region today. Notably, all of the top-15 players each had more than 100,000 active units in the Americas at the end of 2017.

More than 40 percent of the total number of units deployed in the region is represented by the five largest fleet management vendors alone. Verizon has in 2018 launched Verizon Connect which represents the culmination of more than US$ 5 billion in investments including high-profile acquisitions such as Fleetmatics and Telogis.

Verizon Connect is the clear leader in the fleet telematics space both from a global perspective and in the Americas specifically. Verizon's closest competitor in the Americas is Geotab which has grown considerably in the past year, followed by Omnitracs and Trimble which have both surpassed 0.5 million active fleet management subscribers in the region. Zonar Systems rounds off the top-5, just ahead of Michelin which has established a strong position in the Americas through multiple acquisitions. He adds that the ongoing consolidation trend in the fleet management space is expected to continue in the coming years.

Numerous vendors today have more than half a million active FM subscribers worldwide and the milestone of one million subscriptions has now been surpassed by three leading players, driven by growth strategies based on M&A activity and high-pace organic growth. It is anticipated that a future scenario where the global fleet management market is dominated by a handful of solution providers with installed bases measured in the millions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Commercial Vehicle Fleets in the Americas

2. Fleet Management Solutions

3. Market Forecasts and Trends

4. OEM Products and Strategies

5. International Aftermarket Solution Providers

6. Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers

  • Ctrack (Inseego)
  • Daimler Group
  • Fleet Complete
  • Ford
  • Garmin and partners
  • General Motors
  • Geotab
  • Gurtam
  • Hino Trucks
  • Iveco
  • KORE Position Logic
  • MAN Latin America
  • MiX Telematics
  • Navistar
  • Omnitracs
  • PACCAR
  • Scania
  • Teletrac Navman
  • TomTom Telematics
  • Trimble
  • Verizon Connect
  • Volvo Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cpl66f/fleet_management?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
