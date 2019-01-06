FlexIt – Pay as You Go Gym App – Announces Availability in Seven Markets

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt – the mobile-based solution that allows users to only pay for the gym time they use – announces the launch of its app, which is available in seven markets starting today. FlexIt gives consumers the freedom to choose where and when they work out, providing them with a personalized fitness experience in which there is no upfront cost and the users only pay for the time they spend in the facility. The app and platform is live in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Phoenix, with more than a dozen additional markets coming soon. FlexIt’s line-up of partner fitness locations currently includes large national players, such as Retro Fitness and Youfit Health Clubs, as well as large regional players, such as Charter Fitness, among many others.



“We created FlexIt so everyone could have the ability to work out how, when and where they want. We’ve been waiting a long time to bring FlexIt to the world, and it feels great to say that day is finally here,” said Austin Cohen, founder and CEO of FlexIt. “From the beginning, we were committed to offering a flexible approach to fitness that is in line with current consumption trends, provides users with personalized experiences that are tailored to their fitness needs, and empowers them to control their spending and make smart, informed decisions about where they work out. We could not be more excited to change the way that users access their fitness.”

FlexIt allows gym-goers to sample clubs where and when they want, with rates that are affordable and by-the-minute. Users can access FlexIt partner facilities with just a few clicks and experience the most seamless check-in/check-out process to-date, as they simply scan and go upon arrival at a facility. Groups of friends can hit the gym together, play basketball at gyms on the weekends, or spend the day at outdoor pools. Travelers can hit the gym while on the road and get access to a full commercial club experience. For gyms, improved process efficiency, reduced front desk traffic and overcrowding, among other benefits, indicate a marked improvement from existing operations and day pass sales. FlexIt is also a powerful member acquisition tool, enhancing profitability and generating membership leads for fitness clubs by providing rich insights to target new clients and helping clubs to better understand and build their membership bases.

Featuring best-in-class technology, FlexIt is more than just an app – the FlexIt integrated technology system includes advanced check-in/check-out technology and tools for searching and filtering amenities so that users can tailor their fitness experience in a highly personalized manner. FlexIt’s interactive location finder and geo-fencing capabilities enable the app to track users’ locations to automatically log them out of their workout after they leave a gym to ensure they are only paying for the time they spend in the facility, and that gyms receive accurate user data.

FlexIt is also partnered with AccuWeather to make AccuWeather users aware of FlexIt facilities with perks such as outdoor pools in warm climates, and strong cardio setups in cold and stormy climates, where runners will want to train indoors. AccuWeather will help business and pleasure travelers locate facilities to train at while these consumers are on the road.

“With FlexIt, our priority is not only to provide features and value that create a fantastic experience for consumers, but also to provide incentives for gym owners and management,” said Cohen. “As a team with extensive fitness industry experience, we are first and foremost a club-centric organization, and our gym partners are our priority. We are excited to bring them new clientele and to work with them to shape the trajectory of the sampling experience at their clubs.”

