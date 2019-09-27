FlexShares : To Transfer Exchange Listing of Three ETFs to Cboe Global Markets

Northern Trust’s FlexShares® Exchange Traded Funds today announced plans to transfer the listings of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC), FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) and FlexShares STOXX® Global ESG Impact Index Fund (ESGG) from Nasdaq to the Cboe Global Markets, effective on or about October 9, 2019. Current shareholders in these funds are not required to take any actions as a result of these changes.

FlexShares’ Capital Markets team is dedicated to optimizing the ETF trading experience by consistently evaluating each product listing to select the top exchange for its funds. With this transfer, FlexShares is aiming to diversify the exchanges on which its ETFs trade. Many FlexShares ETFs remain listed on NYSE and Nasdaq, as FlexShares continues to consider them strong listing partners.

