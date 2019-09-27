Log in
FlexShares : To Transfer Exchange Listing of Three ETFs to Cboe Global Markets

09/27/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Northern Trust’s FlexShares® Exchange Traded Funds today announced plans to transfer the listings of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC), FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) and FlexShares STOXX® Global ESG Impact Index Fund (ESGG) from Nasdaq to the Cboe Global Markets, effective on or about October 9, 2019. Current shareholders in these funds are not required to take any actions as a result of these changes.

FlexShares’ Capital Markets team is dedicated to optimizing the ETF trading experience by consistently evaluating each product listing to select the top exchange for its funds. With this transfer, FlexShares is aiming to diversify the exchanges on which its ETFs trade. Many FlexShares ETFs remain listed on NYSE and Nasdaq, as FlexShares continues to consider them strong listing partners.

About FlexShares

FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds are designed to pursue specific investment goals across both passive and active strategies. FlexShares offers differentiated ETF strategies that improve and simplify the investment decision process for the long-term investor. Follow us on Twitter @FlexSharesETFs.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$11.3 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Before investing, carefully consider the FlexShares investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting www.flexshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

An investment in FlexShares is subject to numerous risks, including possible loss of principal. Fund returns may not match the return of the respective indexes. The Funds are subject to the following principal risks: asset class; commodity; concentration; counterparty; currency; derivatives; dividend; emerging markets; equity securities; fluctuation of yield; foreign securities; geographic; income; industry concentration; inflation-protected securities; infrastructure-related companies; interest rate / maturity risk; issuer; large cap; management; market; market trading; mid cap stock; MLP; momentum; natural resources; new funds; non-diversification; passive investment; privatization; small cap stock; tracking error; value investing; and volatility risk. A full description of risks is in the prospectus.

www.flexshares.com
Follow Us on Twitter @FlexSharesETFs


© Business Wire 2019
