FlexTRADER EMS Now Offering Liquidnet Targeted Invitations

07/15/2020 | 03:01am EDT

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems announces direct availability of Liquidnet’s Targeted Invitations in its multi-asset trading blotter for equities.

The functionality provides traders with targeted natural liquidity from other Liquidnet buy-side members and selected brokers, directly into the parent order blotter. With a minimum order size of 3 x LIS for EMEA equities, 25k shares/15% ADV in Americas, and $1.5M/25% ADV in APAC, and an average execution size of about $1.8M*, this quick availability of this actionable liquidity is critical for achieving Best Execution. Traders can access the liquidity through one- or zero-clicks, with the appropriate routing strategy being defined in the targeted invitation itself, maintaining full control and further improving efficiency.

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director EMEA at FlexTrade Systems, noted: “We are very excited to offer this innovative new functionality in partnership with Liquidnet. While highly targeted, actionable liquidity, with zero information leakage, has been available for some time in our parent order blotter, this really takes it to the next level. Targeted Invitations contain machine-readable instructions on what strategy the trader should employ, which is key to workflow optimization.”

Tony Booth, Head of Liquidnet Dublin stated: “Working with FlexTrade has allowed Liquidnet to deliver high quality, LIS actionable Targeted Invitation liquidity, directly into the trader’s EMS for immediate execution. This is part of a broader collaboration with FlexTrade which also includes delivering leading indicators and predictive signals from Liquidnet Investment Analytics to improve our mutual customers’ decision-making processes.”

FlexTRADER is the industry’s market-leading, multi-asset execution management system (EMS) that encompasses all facets of electronic and algorithmic trading. It is trusted globally by tier-one asset managers and hedge funds trading equities, FX, derivatives and fixed income for its unparalleled performance, quantitative analysis, and worldwide connectivity to liquidity sources. Backed by a strong team of 400+ fintech developers, FlexTRADER’s open architecture is fully customizable and designed to unify your trading solution with FlexTRADER EMS at the center. For more information, visit www.flextrade.com

About FlexTrade:

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the global leader in high performance execution management and order management systems for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures and fixed income.

A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world’s first broker-neutral execution management system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

* Source: Liquidnet internal data, H1 2020.


© Business Wire 2020
