FlexTrade Partners with OpenFin for Desktop Interoperability

FlexTrade (@FlexTrade), a global leader in broker-neutral, execution and
order management trading systems, today announced its partnership with
OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of finance. The partnership provides
application interoperability and improves workflow management for
buy-side traders using FlexTrade’s award-winning execution management
system, FlexTRADER,
and FlexTrade’s out-of-the-box cloud-based trading system, FlexNOW,
the first cloud EMS available via Amazon
Web Services.
Technology updates across trader desktops can prove time and cost
intensive as a result of the multitude of independent desktop
applications used throughout the business day. By partnering with
OpenFin, traders using FlexTrade products are able to seamlessly
integrate third-party vendor applications already deployed on the
OpenFin OS into their workflows. Not only does this modernize and
simplify the desktop experience; traders now have the ability to select
the best applications necessary for their daily workflows, and to
navigate complex markets while benefiting from full interoperability
between these applications.
Leveraging OpenFin’s technology also enables FlexTrade’s products to
roll out new desktop applications to its clients faster using a common
language that allows desktop applications to communicate with one
another and share information, intent and context in a permissioned
manner.
“FlexTRADER has operated an open architecture model for many years,
ensuring traders have the data and workflows they need right at their
fingertips,” said Andy Mahoney, Head of Sales at FlexTrade UK. “OpenFin
is the next natural step for this architecture to evolve by providing an
interoperability layer connecting FlexTRADER to complementary
third-party applications and data, with minimal technology overhead and
seamless upgrades.”
Mahoney added: “Connecting with the interoperability bus from OpenFin
allows FlexTRADER users to both source normalized data, and control
other applications from within the trader’s day-to-day workflow without
information leakage.” continued Mahoney. “This opens up
opportunities for us to save our users unnecessary mouse clicks or
context switches, which frees up their time to work on the more
important tasks.”
Adam Toms, CEO of OpenFin Europe, said: “Inefficient trader workflows
hamper productivity and introduce an unnecessary level of operational
risk. FlexTrade is pioneering change on the buy-side trader's desktop
and we are delighted to partner with them on this journey to build the
next generation of financial desktops. Jointly, we empower traders to
interact with the market in the way they prefer, with unprecedented
levels of functionality and performance, accessing applications they
need quickly, easily and securely, and without additional deployment
costs.”
“OpenFin also ensures that from a technology perspective, interfaces
between the EMS and other applications become normalised, reducing
vendor lock-in and redefining the term ‘Software-as-a-Service,’”
concluded Mahoney.
FDC3 Membership
In addition to the partnership, FlexTrade has joined the Financial
Desktop Connectivity and Collaboration Consortium - FDC3. FDC3 was
founded by OpenFin in October 2017 in collaboration with major industry
participants to help drive application interoperability across financial
desktops. OpenFin placed the FDC3 initiative under the independent
governance framework of FINOS, who have worked extensively with the
community over the last year and published Version 1.0 of the FDC3
standard in March 2019.
About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.
Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the industry pioneer and global
leader in broker-neutral execution management and order management
trading systems for foreign exchange, equities, options, futures and
fixed income. FlexTRADER, our flagship platform for algorithmic trading,
is widely viewed as unique in the industry for its combined high
performance and multi-asset capability. With offices in North America,
Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has an institutional client base spanning 45
countries and includes many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers,
commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers.
For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com.
About OpenFin
Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the financial industry's operating
system, enabling rapid and secure deployment, native experience and
desktop interoperability. Used by the largest industry players through
to the newest of FinTech innovators, OpenFin deploys more than 1,000
desktop applications to more than 1,500 buy-side and sell-side firms.
OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, DRW Venture Capital,
Euclid Opportunities, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners and Pivot Investment
Partners among others. The company is based in New York with offices in
London. https://openfin.co
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005114/en/