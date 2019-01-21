Flexential : Partners with EdgeMicro to Test Groundbreaking Edge Computing Pilot Projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of hybrid IT data center solutions, today announced that the company has teamed with industry leader EdgeMicro to support live testing of their micro data center pilot project. The partnership will help both companies establish the connectivity required to support the Edge Ecosystem prior to large-scale deployment.

The pilot is being conducted in the industry's first edge computing test lab, housed in EdgeMicro's purpose-built data center located adjacent to Flexential's Englewood facility in South Denver. The pilot will tether far-edge data centers to near-edge data centers, demonstrating the benefits improved latency delivers for today's consumers and AI/IoT applications of the future.

"The results we have achieved so far are very encouraging," said Martin Capurro, vice president and general manager at EdgeMicro. "The companies we have partnered with have devoted considerable resources to developing their edge computing strategies, and can see the immediate value here. The need for this technology is very real, and these pilot programs are bringing us one step closer to an official rollout, the shape and scale of which will have a major impact felt throughout the industry."

EdgeMicro's tests are supported by prominent technology companies such as Akamai and StackPath, and the test environment is supported by Flexential and other key EdgeMicro partners. The pilot projects are expected to conclude by March, with solutions becoming available for customers in the following months.

"We are proud to join a project that has united many of the brightest minds in the edge industry," said Tim Parker, vice president of network strategy at Flexential. "The bold vision for the edge exhibited by the companies involved will change the way the internet works. Tethering near-edge and far-edge data centers is the future of edge computing, and when these projects come out of the lab the participating companies will be prepared to implement their edge computing strategies with confidence."

At the upcoming Pacific Telecommunications Council 2019 conference (PTC'19), Parker will host a presentation further discussing the delivery of services between the edge and the core. The talk will focus on the importance and need for edge-to-core and core-to-edge data delivery, as well as the importance of investing in solutions capable of delivering reliable, low-latency and high-capacity network communications. The presentation, entitled Delivering Services Between the Edge and the Core Activates Untapped Business Intelligence, will be held on Monday, January 21, at 3:30 p.m. at the PTC'19 conference in Honolulu. Based on his PTC talk, Parker also recently authored a blog series, entitled "4 Reasons You Need an Edge Strategy Now" and "7 Components of an Edge Strategy."

To learn more about Flexential's edge data center solutions, click here.

About EdgeMicro

EdgeMicro is an edge colocation company launched in 2017 dedicated to delivering on the promise of edge computing. Founded by an elite team with peering, wireless and data center expertise with a simple yet innovative solution, EdgeMicro is deploying hundreds of network-neutral, modular data centers that deliver the scale and flexibility required at the edge. With EdgeMicro, content providers, MNOs, ISPs and IoT providers can provide an enhanced, lower latency customer experience while reducing backhaul costs. For more information on edge colocation and software exchange solutions, visit www.edgemicro.com .

About Flexential

Flexential helps organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Utilizing its people, values and reliable performance, Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its 4,200+ customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 domestic and international markets and comprises 41 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com .

Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Contact:

Liz Schulte

For Flexential

flexential@matternow.com

971-245-4004

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexential-partners-with-edgemicro-to-test-groundbreaking-edge-computing-pilot-projects-300781186.html

SOURCE Flexential