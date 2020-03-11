Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flexera Releases 2020 CIO Priorities Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:01am EDT

ITASCA, Ill., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today released their 2020 CIO Priorities Report. The report, based on a survey of 302 enterprise chief information officers (CIOs), examines how CIOs are driving change in their IT organizations as they embrace digital business.

“The findings in the 2020 CIO Priorities Report echo changes we’ve made in our own company and have encouraged our customers to follow,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “We’re seeing CIOs and IT departments being tasked with leading the digital transformation—from migrating to the cloud or transforming the customer experience—and this demand is only going to increase, according to the report.

“Today, businesses are required to make fast but well-informed decisions on a daily basis to keep up with the ever-changing tech landscape,” Ryan continued. “Consequently, it’s imperative that IT is involved early on in business-strategy planning, not simply as an implementer of technology, but as an equal partner in the business. The role of equal partner brings with it new challenges for IT and the CIO.”

A few key highlights from the 2020 CIO Priorities Report:

  • Digital transformation impacts CIO priorities
    • More than 90 percent expect the pace of digital transformation to increase in 2020
    • Customer experience is the top driver of digital transformation efforts with 69 percent rating it very important, but only 36 percent consider themselves very mature in this area
    • As a result, CIOs are planning for heavy adoption of cloud (public, private and multi-cloud) and artificial intelligence (AI) in 2020
       
  • CIOs face challenges in the shift to digital
    • More than a third of CIOs are very concerned about lock-in with public cloud, leading to multi-cloud strategies
    • Shifting to the cloud is driving 83 percent of organizations to increase investments in cloud security in 2020, with 47 percent planning for significant increases
    • With the serious business risks that security breaches pose, 84 percent plan to increase investments in data protection and privacy
    • As the pace of change increases, 89 percent cite the lack of quality data as an obstacle to good decision making
       
  • IT strategic alignment becomes more critical
    • Supporting the shift to digital and cloud, 36 percent of the IT budget is now allocated to growth and innovation
    • IT organizations struggle to be equal partners in their relationship with business functions, acting in this strategic capacity only 24 percent of the time
    • The need for IT to act as an equal partner is critical since 65 percent of organizations have a heavy or moderate focus on business-led IT
    • Constant change is the norm, with 41 percent of respondents updating their strategic IT roadmaps at least monthly
       
  • Staffing changes to support digital transformation
    • Aligned with their critical initiatives, CIOs are looking to supplement skills gaps in cloud, cybersecurity and AI
    • Organizations to fill skills gaps by increasing the use of external partners, prioritizing resources located in North America, India and Western Europe
    • 84 percent expect to increase investments to upskill existing employees, enabling them to increase their value

The report leveraged a large panel comprised of 302 global CIOs across industries. The panel is composed of vetted respondents with detailed profiles and is rigorously maintained. The vast majority of respondents are C-suite executives from organizations with a minimum of 2,000 employees.

Complete results and highlights are available in the 2020 CIO Priorities Report. The report results are made available under an Open Source Creative Commons License so the data may be freely shared with the required attribution.

For more information on the Flexera 2020 Digital Transformation Planning Report

  • Download the report here
  • Sign up for the report webinar here

FOLLOW FLEXERA

ABOUT FLEXERA
Flexera helps business leaders succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting full visibility into, and control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps organizations unravel IT complexity and maximize business value from their technology investments. For more than 30 years, our 1300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers optimize IT to achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Ashleigh Giliberto
847-466-4302
agiliberto@flexera.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aTHE PENN MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : Announces Growth Strategy and Unified Branding for Southern Region Agencies
BU
10:07aFANVESTOR : ™ - the First Patented Fan-Sourced Fundraising Platform that is SEC Compliant - Wins "Crowdfunding Innovation Award" in 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program
PR
10:07aBH MACRO : Transparency Report
PR
10:07aDANGOTE CEMENT : to Produce 20,000 BPD Oil From July - Official
AQ
10:07aCLUB MED : 's Opening in Seychelles Means 400 Potential Jobs for Locals
AQ
10:06aHYDRO66 : and maincubes Sign Partnership for European Coverage
BU
10:05aBH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
10:05aBOIRON : Boiron Laboratories announce a reorganisation project
AN
10:04aIQGEO : Director's Dealings
PU
10:04aLOCKHEED MARTIN : HELIOS Laser Weapon System Takes Step Toward Ship Integration
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group