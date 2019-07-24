Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flexera is Recognized as a July 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Software Asset Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 10:31am EDT

CHICAGO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the software company that helps organizations realize technology’s power to accelerate their business, today announced it has been named a July 2019 a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Software Asset Management.  

In addition, in April, Flexera was named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools. Flexera was positioned highest for ability to execute in the Leaders Quadrant.

“The market is changing dramatically and today Flexera is the only company helping customers address all of the growing complexities. We are a leader in both the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management and a leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. We believe the two areas are on a collision course and that customers will ultimately view them as one in the same. IBM, Oracle, SAP and other providers don’t negotiate separate agreements for on-premise, SaaS and Cloud environments, so how can you not demand a single platform to manage your technology estate,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “Everyone at Flexera is proud of the continued recognition we’re receiving from analysts – but the affirmation from our customers and our ongoing commitment to customer success reflects exactly why Flexera continues to grow at such a rapid pace.”

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers.

Additional Resources:

Sources: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools, Roger Williams, Matt Corsi, et al., 24 April 2019; Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms, Dennis Smith, et al., 7 January 2019.

About Flexera
Flexera helps executives succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting clarity into, and full control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps business leaders turn IT insights into action. With a portfolio of integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled technology insights, spend optimization and agility, Flexera helps enterprises optimize their technology footprint and realize IT’s full potential to accelerate their business. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

Disclaimers:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

For more information:
Ashleigh Giliberto
847-466-4302
agiliberto@flexera.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:03aOCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:03aHubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
11:03aCHRISTIE'S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE : Announces Inaugural Members of Its Exclusive Masters Circle
BU
11:03aGriffin Capital Essential Asset® REIT Executes New Lease Transaction with Fortune 100 Company
BU
11:02aFLOWERS FOODS INC. : Announces Conference Call and Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Update
AQ
11:02aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Keysight Business, Extends Test Portfolio to Simplify and Accelerate Network, Application and Security Testing
BU
11:01aKELLER WILLIAMS : Expands to Malaysia
BU
11:01aMERCK : Announces Presentation of Phase 2b Results for Investigational HIV-1 Therapy Islatravir (MK-8591) at IAS 2019
BU
11:01aAVNET : Makes Investment in Defendry's Artificial Intelligence Solution
BU
11:01aCA Black Chamber Board of Directors Takes Legal Action to Protect & Sustain Its 25 Year History
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
3DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
4REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
5White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group