Flexjet : Brings Red Label Program to Life with New Brand Campaign That Highlights Its Impressive Pilots and Extraordinary Owners

Flexjet LLC, a leading provider of fractional private jet ownership, today launched a new, multichannel brand campaign that highlights Flexjet’s impressive pilots and the extraordinary people they fly. The television commercials and print and digital ads also nod to one of the benefits of flying with the Red Label by Flexjet program – flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft – which allows the crews and the passengers to get to know one another’s life stories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005747/en/

Flexjet's impressive pilots and the extraordinary people they fly are the focus of their new multi-channel brand campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Through this campaign, we will offer an inside look at the Flexjet experience from two very distinct points of view – those of flight crews and of their passengers,” said Flexjet Chief Executive Officer Michael Silvestro. “Having spent quite a bit of quality time with both groups, I can say I share that mutual admiration for both the pilots and the Owners.”

The ad campaign includes two television spots set aboard Flexjet aircraft. The first speaks from the perspective of the Flexjet dedicated crew. It features a Flexjet captain sharing his admiration for the Flexjet Owner’s accomplishments with the first officer. The tagline: “Flight experiences every bit as extraordinary as our Owners.”

The second spot’s point of view is the reverse – from the Flexjet Owner, who tells his colleague about the captain of the Gulfstream G650 on which they are flying, which speaks to his confidence in the pilot’s abilities while providing an exceptional travel experience. The second tagline: “The only thing more impressive than our aircraft are the pilots who fly them.”

Typically, private jet ads focus on the jet itself and the idea of what the experience is like. This ad campaign peels back the curtain and offers a first-person view of what it is like with Red Label by Flexjet.

“Telling the fractional jet ownership story through the eyes of the pilot and passenger is an innovation never before attempted in our industry,” said Flexjet Vice President of Global Marketing Christopher Bero. “We crafted this narrative with such breadth and depth that we can engage our audience over a longer time frame than a traditional advertising campaign.”

The characters in these commercials – “Captain Reynolds” and “Mr. Parker” – were inspired by real Flexjet pilots and Owners. In a complementary social media campaign, Flexjet will showcase several actual Flexjet pilots and their impressive backgrounds.

The TV spots will run on networks including CNBC, Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. The related social media spots on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn will include fascinating profiles of actual Flexjet flight crews and the unique experiences that make them some of the industry’s finest. Targeted digital advertising will direct users to the campaign’s landing page, www.flexjet.com/the-story, where they can engage with content inspired by the compelling lifetime experiences of Flexjet captains and first officers.

“This campaign underscores the personalized nature of the Flexjet experience,” said Silvestro. “Flexjet pilots may fly a successful entrepreneur one day, a famous athlete the next and a rock musician the day after that. Our Owners may be flown by a captain who had a distinguished record as a military pilot or by one who has traveled the world and speaks four languages. At Flexjet, it’s the people who make the difference – both those in the cockpit and those in the passenger cabin.”

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet’s fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard and is the first and only company to be honored with 19 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence. It also upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and is IS-BAO compliant. Flexjet’s fractional program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft, and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 25 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Learjet 75LXi, Challenger 350, the Embraer Legacy 450, Global Express, the Gulfstream G450, G500 and G650, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jets. In addition, the overall jet collection includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 300. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005747/en/