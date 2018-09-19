Flexjet Honored as One of Northeast Ohio’s Best Places to Work

Flexjet LLC, a leading provider of fractional jet ownership, has been recognized by professional services organization Employers Resource Council (ERC) as one of the 2018 NorthCoast 99 best places to work in Northeast Ohio. This is the 15th time the company has been ranked among the leaders.

“This distinction reflects our commitment to making Flexjet a workplace that attracts the very best talent in everything we do,” said Flexjet Chief Executive Officer Michael Silvestro. “Our employees are the foundation of a service business, and it is our team’s consummate dedication, attention to detail and instinct to go the extra mile for our highly sophisticated clientele that makes possible everything we do.”

The efforts of Flexjet’s employees, innovative programs that meet the needs of the company’s clientele and the best and latest in aircraft and technology have generated tremendous success. In the first half of 2018, fractional and lease sales increased 17 percent over the same period in 2017. This growth has led to a surge in pilot hiring to meet the demand, with more than 100 new pilots joining the company since January and another 75 planned through year-end. Business from Owners and customers new to Flexjet grew even more robustly, increasing by 76 percent year over year; additionally, more than half (57%) of new Flexjet Owners came through referrals, demonstrating satisfaction among existing Owners with the collective performance of the Flexjet team.

Cleveland, Ohio-headquartered Flexjet employs 1,300 travel professionals in North America and empowers them to create a career path that helps them achieve their highest aspirations, as flight crewmembers or in the many essential supporting service and operational roles. Flexjet provides its employees not only with the opportunity to contribute to an aviation industry leader but also with a safe, progressive, diverse and rewarding workplace that has competitive pay, extraordinarily generous benefits and a positive, uplifting work environment.

“Like all organizations in which client service is the critical factor, Flexjet is a company in which the people truly make a difference. Whether it’s a flight crewmember who inspires the highest levels of confidence and peace of mind, an account manager who knows an Owner’s every preference or a maintenance crewmember who goes the extra mile to ensure every aircraft is ready when it is needed, our people really are our differentiators, and we provide them with the fulfilling workplace they deserve,” said Bob Sullivan, Flexjet’s Chief Administrative Officer.

The NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program that honors 99 great workplaces for top talent in Northeast Ohio. The program focuses on organizational practices and performance. The program is presented by the Employers Resource Council, the area’s leading professional services organization dedicated to human resources.

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet’s fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard and is the first and only company to be honored with 19 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence. It also upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and is IS-BAO compliant. Flexjet’s fractional program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft, and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 25 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Learjet 75LXi, Challenger 350, the Embraer Legacy 450, Global Express, the Gulfstream G450, G500 and G650, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jets. In addition, the overall jet collection includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 300. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

