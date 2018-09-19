Flexjet Honored as One of Northeast Ohio’s Best Places to Work

Flexjet
LLC, a leading provider of fractional jet ownership, has been
recognized by professional services organization Employers
Resource Council (ERC) as one of the 2018 NorthCoast 99 best places
to work in Northeast Ohio. This is the 15th time the company
has been ranked among the leaders.
“This distinction reflects our commitment to making Flexjet a workplace
that attracts the very best talent in everything we do,” said Flexjet
Chief Executive Officer Michael Silvestro. “Our employees are the
foundation of a service business, and it is our team’s consummate
dedication, attention to detail and instinct to go the extra mile for
our highly sophisticated clientele that makes possible everything we do.”
The efforts of Flexjet’s employees, innovative programs that meet the
needs of the company’s clientele and the best and latest in aircraft and
technology have generated tremendous success. In the first half of 2018,
fractional and lease sales increased 17 percent over the same period in
2017. This growth has led to a surge in pilot hiring to meet the demand,
with more than 100 new pilots joining the company since January and
another 75 planned through year-end. Business from Owners and customers
new to Flexjet grew even more robustly, increasing by 76 percent year
over year; additionally, more than half (57%) of new Flexjet Owners came
through referrals, demonstrating satisfaction among existing Owners with
the collective performance of the Flexjet team.
Cleveland, Ohio-headquartered Flexjet employs 1,300 travel professionals
in North America and empowers them to create a career path that helps
them achieve their highest aspirations, as flight crewmembers or in the
many essential supporting service and operational roles. Flexjet
provides its employees not only with the opportunity to contribute to an
aviation industry leader but also with a safe, progressive, diverse and
rewarding workplace that has competitive pay, extraordinarily generous
benefits and a positive, uplifting work environment.
“Like all organizations in which client service is the critical factor,
Flexjet is a company in which the people truly make a difference.
Whether it’s a flight crewmember who inspires the highest levels of
confidence and peace of mind, an account manager who knows an Owner’s
every preference or a maintenance crewmember who goes the extra mile to
ensure every aircraft is ready when it is needed, our people really are
our differentiators, and we provide them with the fulfilling workplace
they deserve,” said Bob Sullivan, Flexjet’s Chief Administrative Officer.
The NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program that honors 99 great
workplaces for top talent in Northeast Ohio. The program focuses on
organizational practices and performance. The program is presented by
the Employers
Resource Council, the area’s leading professional services
organization dedicated to human resources.
About Flexjet
Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995.
Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet’s
fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized
as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard
and is the first and only company to be honored with 19 FAA Diamond
Awards for Excellence. It also upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating
and is IS-BAO compliant. Flexjet’s fractional program fields an
exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the
fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years.
In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the
youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single
aircraft, and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are
more than 25 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes
the Learjet 75LXi, Challenger 350, the Embraer Legacy 450, Global
Express, the Gulfstream G450, G500 and G650, and the Aerion AS2
supersonic business jets. In addition, the overall jet collection
includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 300. Flexjet
is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more
details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com
or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet
and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005827/en/