Flexjet : Honors Michael Silvestro, the Longest-Tenured CEO in the Fractional Private Jet Travel Industry

Flexjet
LLC, a leading provider of fractional private jet ownership, today
recognized Michael Silvestro, its longtime Chief Executive Officer, as
he marks 10 years in the role, making him the fractional private jet
industry’s longest-tenured CEO.
Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci congratulated Silvestro on his 10-year
anniversary and the company’s decade of success. “Mike Silvestro became
Chief Executive Officer just before the financial crisis of 2008. He
‘maintained an even strain,’ as aviators say, managing the company
through the industry’s most difficult period and, eventually, building
Flexjet into a provider that is challenging the largest player in the
industry on every front. I’m proud of Mike, and the commitment he brings
every day to making Flexjet the world’s premier private jet company,”
said Ricci.
Silvestro, who has known Ricci for more than 40 years, since they were
roommates at Notre Dame, has served as CEO at two companies owned by
Ricci, Flexjet and Flight Options. Silvestro added, “I’m honored to work
beside my fellow associates. We are a tenured leadership group – with
many serving this organization for 20-plus years. They represent the
best of the best, men and women dedicated to flying travelers around the
world while meeting the highest standards of safety, security, comfort
and convenience. Our people have made the past 10 years the most
professionally fulfilling of my life, and I look forward to many more
years working with them.”
A Decade of Growth and Progress
2008: An unprecedented time – Silvestro was named CEO of
Flight Options upon its being re-acquired by Ricci’s Directional
Aviation. On top of needing to re-build an enterprise that was neglected
by previous ownership, the bottom fell out during the financial crisis,
with flight activity dropping 35 percent in just a few months, followed
by a period of contraction for the private aviation industry.
Forced to innovate, Silvestro and his team managed through two very
conflicting initiatives – scale back the business and do more with less.
At the same time, Silvestro understood how important it was to continue
to provide customers with exceptional levels of service.
Silvestro managed these opposing initiatives with one of the core
fundamentals of the company: Taking a long-term approach to
relationships. A large majority of the customers who stayed with the
company during the depths of the global financial crisis are still
flying with it today under the Flexjet brand, 10 years later.
2009-2012: Persistence and innovation – Silvestro not only
helped keep Flight Options alive during the recession of 2008-09, but,
through steady leadership, positioned it to return to a state of growth
faster than its peers. By the first quarter of 2011, Flight Options saw
a 467 percent increase in fractional jet sales and a 46 percent increase
in jet card sales during that year’s first quarter, compared to the same
period in the previous year. This was part of four consecutive years of
improved financial results since Silvestro became Flight Options’ CEO.
At the close of 2012, Flight Options saw sales increase 30 percent year
over year, with a 70 percent increase in sales to owners who left a
competing brand.
During this period, Flight Options became the launch customer for the
Embraer Phenom 300 light jet as well as the Nextant 400XT, the world’s
first remanufactured business jet. Both aircraft were perfect for this
period of guarded capital deployment and economic recovery, as they were
the most capable in their class with the industry’s lowest acquisition
and operating costs.
2013–2018: Redefining standards and raising bars – By
2013, Silvestro had Flight Options on such a track of stability and
growth that its owner, Ricci’s Directional Aviation, acquired fractional
pioneer Flexjet from Bombardier, eventually merging it with Flight
Options. Once again, Ricci turned to Silvestro and his steady hand,
making him CEO of the new combined enterprise that would move forward
under the Flexjet banner. Since then, Silvestro has overseen the
rebranding of Flexjet as the industry’s most refined and Owner-centric
fractional provider, invested billions in new aircraft with an emphasis
on large-cabin models – turning Flexjet into a truly global operator –
and launched premium offering Red
Label with features never before seen in the fractional private jet
industry such as dedicated crews and the LXi
Cabin Collection of artisan aircraft interiors.
“Mike Silvestro assumed the leadership of Flexjet, a company with a rich
heritage of excellence, and has taken it to even higher levels of
achievement,” said Ricci. “Even as we honor Mike for a decade of
unprecedented accomplishments as CEO, he always has his focus on the
future – a future in which I have no doubt that he will continue to work
tirelessly to build the world’s premier private jet travel organization.”
