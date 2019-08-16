Flexjet to Provide Owners Unprecedented Access to 2019 Monterey Car Week Events

Curated collection of extraordinary experiences awaits connoisseurs of the finest in automobiles

Flexjet LLC, offering travelers access to the world’s most luxurious fleet of private jets, today announced a series of events available to Flexjet Owners at Monterey Car Week, the ultimate mecca for automobile enthusiasts, for the 17th consecutive year. From dinner invitations to events previously closed to the public to branded entertainment and exclusive driving experiences, Flexjet, its partner brands and friends will offer Owners a Monterey Car Week like none they have ever seen before.

Monterey Car Week, held annually at locations up and down Monterey County’s beautiful Pacific coastline, features a series of automotive events including exhibitions, auctions and rallies that culminate at the famed Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Flexjet’s Owner experiences include events and activities to be held on August 16-18, 2019, with special appeal to Owners having an interest in fine automobiles. Response from Flexjet Owners was so swift and enthusiastic that, within days, tickets to these Flexjet exclusive experiences were fully reserved. The events include:

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering , is a car show limited to 200 vehicles at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club. Flexjet’s tent on the lawn at The Quail will include breakfast and a private Italian-themed café on Friday, August 16. In addition, Flexjet brand partner ISAIA, the renowned Italian men’s fashion brand, designed a bocce court for Flexjet Owners to enjoy at the Flexjet hospitality tent.

, an iconic oceanfront gathering hosted by Bentley Motors on the evening of Friday, August 16. Limited in the past to top Bentley customers and Bentley executives, invitations to this event have been extended outside that group for the first time to Flexjet Owners.

, a daylong event taking place on Saturday, August 17, at The Lodge at Pebble Beach includes test driving experiences with the world's most celebrated marque. In addition to viewing Ferrari cars, Flexjet Owners will enjoy a cocktail party late that afternoon followed by a film screening under the stars.

At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, on Sunday, August 18, Flexjet's hospitality patio sits on the 18th hole, just steps away from the judges' table. Famed worldwide, the Concours d'Elegance is known for displaying the most elegant cars ever built, many of them shown only at Pebble Beach.

“What we have in store this weekend for our Owners is sure to result in a genuinely remarkable experience we believe can be found only as a member of the Flexjet Family,” said Megan Wolf, Flexjet Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward each year to finding new opportunities to fuel their passions and offer a chance to spend time in the relaxed environment the California coast provides.”

Flexjet’s events at Monterey Car Week complement other unique offerings found at Flexjet but available nowhere else in private jet travel including but not limited to:

Red Label by Flexjet, which features flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft, access to the world’s newest fleet and the LXi Cabin Collection of artisan interiors that are the most distinctive ever offered to fractional travelers. Red Label bridges the gap between traditional fractional programs and whole-aircraft ownership, providing a premium level of comfort and customization and giving fractional Owners the feeling that they are flying on their own plane.

Flexjet premium lifestyle experiences and brand benefits, a slate of Owner-only curated experiences and benefits from some of the finest luxury brands in the world. Partners include like-minded brands such as European fashion clothiers and watchmakers, sporting outfitters, world-renowned hotels and resorts and award-winning vintners.

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet’s fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 20 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Flexjet’s fractional program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 30 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Challenger 350, the Embraer Legacy 450, Global Express, the Gulfstream G450, G500 and G650, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jets. In addition, the overall jet collection includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 300. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

