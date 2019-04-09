Flickr : and Pixsy Partner to Fight Image Theft

Believing that photographers have a right to protect their work is a
fundamental position shared by Flickr, the world’s largest
photographer-focused community, and Pixsy, a leader in the copyright
detection space. This strategic partnership empowers photographers to
enforce their rights by giving them the tools to track their images and
to take legal action across the globe in an effort to preserve the
integrity and value of their work.
Flickr is the first platform of its kind to take such significant action
to help properly protect the work and the rights of its users. As part
of this partnership, Flickr members will be able to automatically
integrate their Flickr images with Pixsy’s advanced monitoring and
protection platform, and Flickr Pro members will get an enhanced service
offering access to 1,000 monitored images, 10 DMCA takedown notices, and
unlimited case submission -- all for free.
“We want our photographers to feel comfortable sharing their work
online. We offer clear controls for privacy and copyright, and we stand
by our photographers in asserting their rights in the case that theft
occurs,” said Andrew Stadlen, VP of Product for Flickr. “Partnering with
a company like Pixsy makes complete sense for our community and helps us
deliver on what we believe is a core value for Flickr.”
Pixsy CEO Kain Jones stated: “Flickr has a long-standing reputation as
the world’s most influential photography platform and with Pixsy, their
members will know that their images are being actively protected. We use
state of the art technology to find and fight image theft.”
When a copyright infringement is detected by Pixsy, the photographer is
alerted and can then decide what action to take. Photographers have
access to a comprehensive case resolution service to recover lost
licensing revenue and damages, along with the tools to register images
with the US Copyright office and send automated DMCA takedown notices.
Pixsy partners with an international network of law firms, working on a
no win, no fee basis. To date, Pixsy has handled over 70,000 cases of
copyright infringement, returning millions of dollars to the creative
industries.
This pioneering partnership is particularly timely in light of
significant changes to copyright law internationally. The European
Parliament has passed a controversial new Copyright Directive which is
set to change how the sharing of images and other copyrighted materials
online is regulated and enforced. The US Copyright Office is also
currently undertaking extensive modernization to better meet the needs
of copyright owners.
This year, the issue of copyright infringement is firmly on the agenda
for image creators and image users alike. Flickr and Pixsy have taken a
bold step together to enforce the rights of photographers around the
world.
About Flickr:
Flickr helps people store and share their favorite photos and videos
with those who matter to them. Fueled by photographers who are
passionate about connecting with others through photography, Flickr
offers users a place to explore and expand their craft. Together with
SmugMug, which acquired Flickr last year, the united brands have created
the largest and most influential photography-focused community in the
world.
www.flickr.com
About Pixsy:
Founded by photographers in 2014 to fight for the rights of artists and
photographers, Pixsy is an award-winning legal-tech service for online
image protection and copyright enforcement. Actively protecting the
images of photographers, agencies, artists, and illustrators, their
pioneering AI-powered solution has uncovered more than 200 million
matches. This 24/7 image monitoring solution is coupled with an expert
case resolution service which recovers lost revenue for creatives. Pixsy
partners with 26 law firms across the world and has handled 70,000
copyright infringement cases.
www.pixsy.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005078/en/