Flickr : and Pixsy Partner to Fight Image Theft

04/09/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

A new strategic partnership between industry giant Flickr and Pixsy, an image monitoring and legal-tech service, offers photographers the first-ever, fully integrated end-to-end solution to protect their work.

Believing that photographers have a right to protect their work is a fundamental position shared by Flickr, the world’s largest photographer-focused community, and Pixsy, a leader in the copyright detection space. This strategic partnership empowers photographers to enforce their rights by giving them the tools to track their images and to take legal action across the globe in an effort to preserve the integrity and value of their work.

Flickr is the first platform of its kind to take such significant action to help properly protect the work and the rights of its users. As part of this partnership, Flickr members will be able to automatically integrate their Flickr images with Pixsy’s advanced monitoring and protection platform, and Flickr Pro members will get an enhanced service offering access to 1,000 monitored images, 10 DMCA takedown notices, and unlimited case submission -- all for free.

“We want our photographers to feel comfortable sharing their work online. We offer clear controls for privacy and copyright, and we stand by our photographers in asserting their rights in the case that theft occurs,” said Andrew Stadlen, VP of Product for Flickr. “Partnering with a company like Pixsy makes complete sense for our community and helps us deliver on what we believe is a core value for Flickr.”

Pixsy CEO Kain Jones stated: “Flickr has a long-standing reputation as the world’s most influential photography platform and with Pixsy, their members will know that their images are being actively protected. We use state of the art technology to find and fight image theft.”

When a copyright infringement is detected by Pixsy, the photographer is alerted and can then decide what action to take. Photographers have access to a comprehensive case resolution service to recover lost licensing revenue and damages, along with the tools to register images with the US Copyright office and send automated DMCA takedown notices.

Pixsy partners with an international network of law firms, working on a no win, no fee basis. To date, Pixsy has handled over 70,000 cases of copyright infringement, returning millions of dollars to the creative industries.

This pioneering partnership is particularly timely in light of significant changes to copyright law internationally. The European Parliament has passed a controversial new Copyright Directive which is set to change how the sharing of images and other copyrighted materials online is regulated and enforced. The US Copyright Office is also currently undertaking extensive modernization to better meet the needs of copyright owners.

This year, the issue of copyright infringement is firmly on the agenda for image creators and image users alike. Flickr and Pixsy have taken a bold step together to enforce the rights of photographers around the world.

About Flickr:

Flickr helps people store and share their favorite photos and videos with those who matter to them. Fueled by photographers who are passionate about connecting with others through photography, Flickr offers users a place to explore and expand their craft. Together with SmugMug, which acquired Flickr last year, the united brands have created the largest and most influential photography-focused community in the world.

www.flickr.com

About Pixsy:

Founded by photographers in 2014 to fight for the rights of artists and photographers, Pixsy is an award-winning legal-tech service for online image protection and copyright enforcement. Actively protecting the images of photographers, agencies, artists, and illustrators, their pioneering AI-powered solution has uncovered more than 200 million matches. This 24/7 image monitoring solution is coupled with an expert case resolution service which recovers lost revenue for creatives. Pixsy partners with 26 law firms across the world and has handled 70,000 copyright infringement cases.

www.pixsy.com


© Business Wire 2019
