Flight Aid, a Product to Support the Pressure Release Felt in the Ears Invented by a Dentist Based on 40 Years of Clinical Experience Using the 2MC Method Will Be Launched on the Market on September 16, 2019

09/15/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

2MC Method Co., Ltd. (Head office: Edogawa-ku, Tokyo; President/CEO: Kei Watanabe), a company developing products using the principle of bimetallic contact, will release Flight Aid® (JAN code: 4573485910042) at the 2MC Method's Official Online Store on September 16, 2019. Flight Aid® is recommended for those who do not respond well to air pressure changes during flight.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190915005001/en/

After boarding, when you have settled in your seat, attach two kinds of metals to the position. (Gold metal is about 5 cm from the ear hole, Titanium metal is about 10 cm vertically down from gold metal around the neck. Total of 4 places on the left and right of the face) If you are concerned about sticking metal during flight, it is alright to put them about 30 minutes before the arrival time when the aircraft makes its landing approach. (Photo: Business Wire)

For the details of Flight Aid®:
https://www.2mc.co.jp/f/eng

This is a patent-pending new product that has revived Bimetal Contact Therapy (acupuncture using gold and silver needles based on the principle of bimetallic contact) in the modern age, which has long been known to the Orient. Two different types of metals activate the flow of vital energy and relieve pressure on the temporomandibular joint by pressure stimulation using a needle, thereby releasing the pressure on the ear canal caused by pressure changes in situations such as on an airplane or diving and making the pressure release easier to eliminate the pressure difference and relieve ear pain.

[Feature of the new product]

1) Flight Aid® is inspired by the gold and silver needle therapy, a type of acupuncture that has been traditionally used since ancient times in the Orient.
2) Flow of vital energy is forcedly generated by using the potential difference caused by bimetal contact of gold and titanium.
3) Flight Aid® supports pressure release by relieving tension at the temporomandibular joint and releasing the pressure on the ear canal.
4) In addition to flying, Flight Aid® can be used for diving, using oxygen capsules, etc.

Product overview

  • Trade name: Flight Aid® (JAN code: 4573485910042)
  • Price: 2,000 yen (excluding tax)
  • Release date: September 16, 2019
  • Channel of sales: 2MC Method's Official Online Store
  • Contact: 2MC Method Co., Ltd.
    E-mail: info@2mc.co.jp
    TEL 81-80-2225-8425 (10:00-18:00 JST on weekdays)

[About 2MC Method Co., Ltd.]

https://www.2mc.co.jp/f/eng


© Business Wire 2019
