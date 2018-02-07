Flights during the summer of 2018: 2.7 million more air passengers travelled abroad compared with the previous year

WIESBADEN- A total of 66.2 million air passengers travelled from Germany to foreign countries during the summer schedule from April to October 2018. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that this was an increase in passengers of just over 2.7 million, or 4.3%, compared with the summer schedule of 2017. However, domestic air travel declined by 2.3%. The number of boarded passengers in air transport as a whole increased by 3.0% to 80.5 million during the summer of 2018. In the summer of 2017, the number of air passengers had amounted to 78.1 million.

