Air Transat Flight 942 was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from Montreal, Canada, when it made an emergency landing in Newark at around 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said. Firefighters responded and passengers were evacuated on emergency slides, the FAA said.

There were two minor injuries "unrelated to any smoke condition," the airport said on Twitter.

