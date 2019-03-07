Log in
Flink Forward San Francisco 2019 Announces 30+ Sessions with Speakers from Uber, Yelp, Alibaba, Comcast, Netflix and More

03/07/2019 | 10:21am EST

Ververica (formerly data Artisans), founded by the original creators of Apache Flink®, revealed the program for the third annual Flink Forward San Francisco conference taking place April 1-2, 2019, at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco.

With more than 30 sessions, Flink Forward brings together hundreds of Flink community members to learn from the largest production deployments of Apache Flink. Best practices and future developments will be shared from experts and industry influencers over the course of two days.

Attendees can join discussions about Flink deployment and operations with companies across multiple industries such as technology behemoths Yelp, Uber, Alibaba, Lyft, or Comcast. The sessions will cover what makes Flink a first-class stream processor and dive into the technical details behind how to best use and deploy Flink at scale.

For those who wish to learn more about the framework, the program also includes a full-day training on April 1, 2019 covering Flink topics such as: Introduction to Streaming with Apache Flink, Analyzing Streaming Data with Flink SQL and more.

“We look forward to welcoming the community and sharing Flink’s future directions, best practices and learnings from some of the most innovative companies in the world!”, said Apache Flink PMC and Ververica CEO Kostas Tzoumas. “Flink Forward San Francisco is the event to get immersed in all the latest buzz and learn more about Flink from industry experts as they adopt stream processing to build scalable streaming applications for the masses.”

Talks Include:

Join the discussion on Twitter @FlinkForward.

About Ververica (formerly data Artisans)

Ververica was founded by the creators of open source Apache Flink® to bring real-time data applications to the enterprise. The company provides Ververica Platform, enabling businesses to manage and deploy live data applications, so they can react to data instantaneously.

"Apache", "Apache Flink", and their logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation in the U.S. and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
