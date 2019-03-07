Flink Forward San Francisco 2019 Announces 30+ Sessions with Speakers from Uber, Yelp, Alibaba, Comcast, Netflix and More

Ververica
(formerly data Artisans), founded by the original creators of Apache
Flink®, revealed the program for the third annual Flink
Forward San Francisco conference taking place April 1-2, 2019, at
Hotel Nikko in San Francisco.
With more than 30 sessions, Flink Forward brings together hundreds of
Flink community members to learn from the largest production deployments
of Apache Flink. Best practices and future developments will be shared
from experts and industry influencers over the course of two days.
Attendees can join discussions about Flink deployment and operations
with companies across multiple industries such as technology behemoths
Yelp, Uber, Alibaba, Lyft, or Comcast. The sessions will cover what
makes Flink a first-class stream processor and dive into the technical
details behind how to best use and deploy Flink at scale.
For those who wish to learn more about the framework, the program also
includes a full-day training on April 1, 2019 covering Flink topics such
as: Introduction to Streaming with Apache Flink, Analyzing Streaming
Data with Flink SQL and more.
“We look forward to welcoming the community and sharing Flink’s future
directions, best practices and learnings from some of the most
innovative companies in the world!”, said Apache Flink PMC and Ververica
CEO Kostas Tzoumas. “Flink Forward San Francisco is the event to
get immersed in all the latest buzz and learn more about Flink from
industry experts as they adopt stream processing to build scalable
streaming applications for the masses.”
Talks Include:
About Ververica (formerly data Artisans)
Ververica was founded by the creators of open source Apache Flink®
to bring real-time data applications to the enterprise. The company
provides Ververica Platform, enabling businesses to manage and deploy
live data applications, so they can react to data instantaneously.
