Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flink Forward San Francisco 2019 Welcomes an Ever-Growing Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Flink Forward, the premier event for Apache Flink® and the open source stream processing community, took stage in San Francisco, April 1-2 for its largest ever conference in the US. With growth of +35% year-over-year in attendance, this edition attracted delegates from top technology companies and featured 30+ sessions across five tracks.

Event Highlights

This year, training delivered by Ververica expanded to three tracks, including:

  • Introduction to Streaming with Apache Flink
  • Analyzing Streaming Data with Flink SQL and
  • Apache Flink Troubleshooting & Operations

The conference kicked off with a joint keynote from Ververica and Alibaba outlining Flink’s roadmap and a detailed timeline of the Blink code integration into the open source repository. The speakers also presented plans to continue evolving the framework towards a unified data processing system, focusing future developments on batch processing, machine learning, streaming analytics, data warehouse integration and more.

The conference breakout sessions covered technology deep-dives and use case demonstrations from leading industry experts such as Airbnb, Comcast, Netflix, Lyft or Splunk. Session highlights included:

Satellite Community Events

Over 1,600 Flink enthusiasts tuned in to a global broadcast led by Bowen Li, Apache Flink Committer, for a Flink Forward summary. In addition, community meetups took place in Seattle and New York with more than 130 attendees, where Ververica CTO Stephan Ewen talked about how stream processing is outgrowing its original space of real-time data processing and Kostas Tzoumas reinforced the plan to make Flink a unified data processing system, in a joint meetup with Dell EMC.

Ververica Partner Program

Ververica also unveiled pre-registration to the Ververica Partner Program to meet the increasing demand for stream processing applications and expand the delivery of a best-in-class experience with Apache Flink® with the following categories:

  • Ververica Platform Partner
  • Ververica Service Partner

The next events in line are Flink Forward Europe 2019 Berlin, October 7-9 and Flink Forward Asia 2019 in late November. Call for papers and early bird registration for Berlin are open. Join the discussion on Twitter to stay on top of upcoming announcements.

About Ververica (formerly data Artisans)

Ververica was founded by the original creators of the open source framework Apache Flink to bring real-time data applications to the enterprise. The company enables business in real-time with Ververica Platform, to manage and deploy live data applications, so companies can react to data instantaneously.

"Apache", "Apache Flink", and their logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation in the U.S. and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:47aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AVEO, DPLO, UMC and NIO
GL
10:46aMASTERCARD : acquires Vyze to expand POS financing options
AQ
10:46aFACEBOOK : PayPal and how blockchain could disrupt the payments space
AQ
10:46aHOME DEPOT : Chase enables digital gift card transfers for checking customers
AQ
10:46aSaVida Health Opens Two Centers for Opioid Addiction Treatment in Delaware
GL
10:46aHERITAGE PARTS : Enters into Master Distribution Agreement with Gaylord Industries
PR
10:43aHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Closes Acquisition of Precision Drilling Snubbing Assets
PU
10:43aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Ciaz leader for the third consecutive year
PU
10:43aCITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N Awards Teresa (Teri) L. Mitchell Scholarship to Four Employees
PU
10:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Stilwell Group Sends Letter To Alcentra Capital Shareholders, Shows Firm Nominated 2 Directors For Election To Board
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
4GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About