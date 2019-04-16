Flink Forward San Francisco 2019 Welcomes an Ever-Growing Community

Flink Forward, the premier event for Apache Flink® and
the open source stream processing community, took stage in San
Francisco, April 1-2 for its largest ever conference in the US. With
growth of +35% year-over-year in attendance, this edition attracted
delegates from top technology companies and featured 30+ sessions across
five tracks.
Event Highlights
This year, training delivered by Ververica expanded to three tracks,
including:
-
Introduction to Streaming with Apache Flink
-
Analyzing Streaming Data with Flink SQL and
-
Apache Flink Troubleshooting & Operations
The conference kicked off with a joint keynote from Ververica and
Alibaba outlining Flink’s roadmap and a detailed timeline of the Blink
code integration into the open source repository. The speakers also
presented plans to continue evolving the framework towards a unified
data processing system, focusing future developments on batch
processing, machine learning, streaming analytics, data warehouse
integration and more.
The conference breakout sessions covered technology deep-dives and use
case demonstrations from leading industry experts such as Airbnb,
Comcast, Netflix, Lyft or Splunk. Session highlights included:
Satellite Community Events
Over 1,600 Flink enthusiasts tuned in to a global broadcast led by Bowen
Li, Apache Flink Committer, for a Flink Forward summary. In addition,
community meetups took place in Seattle and New York with more than 130
attendees, where Ververica CTO Stephan Ewen talked about how stream
processing is outgrowing its original space of real-time data processing
and Kostas Tzoumas reinforced the plan to make Flink a unified data
processing system, in a joint meetup with Dell EMC.
Ververica Partner Program
Ververica also unveiled pre-registration
to the Ververica
Partner Program to meet the increasing demand for stream processing
applications and expand the delivery of a best-in-class experience with
Apache Flink® with the following categories:
-
Ververica Platform Partner
-
Ververica Service Partner
The next events in line are Flink
Forward Europe 2019 Berlin, October 7-9 and Flink Forward Asia 2019
in late November. Call
for papers and early
bird registration for Berlin are open. Join the discussion on Twitter
to stay on top of upcoming announcements.
About Ververica (formerly data Artisans)
Ververica was founded by the original creators of the open source
framework Apache Flink to bring real-time data applications to the
enterprise. The company enables business in real-time with Ververica
Platform, to manage and deploy live data applications, so companies can
react to data instantaneously.
"Apache", "Apache Flink", and their logos are registered trademarks
or trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation in the U.S. and/or other
countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005021/en/