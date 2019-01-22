FloDesign Sonics :® announces the official commercial launch of the first product within the ekko™ line at the Phacilitate World Leaders Summit

WILBRAHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FloDesign Sonics, a global leader in acoustic cell processing for cell and gene therapies, today announced the commercial launch of their first product within the ekko platform line to support the needs of cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Based on FloDesign Sonics' patented technology, ekko represents a vision for a product family using acoustics to address typical as well as unique applications associated with cell and gene manufacturing. This disruptive platform has the ability to process cells in a gentle and efficient way compared to traditional mechanical methods such as centrifugation or spinning membranes. The first product within the ekko platform has been specifically developed for concentrate and washing applications throughout the process. It is applicable to a range of processes, including single cell suspensions such as T-cells, and cell aggregates that are typically found in pluripotent stem cell cultures.

The ekko platform is a closed and automated system that processes continuously. Whether preparing an apheresis product for its downstream steps or harvesting cells from a bioreactor, flexible control and design allow for a wide range of process input and final concentrations, yields and process time. Applications also include buffer exchange and formulation, volume reduction down to 5ml, and single cell depletion for aggregate cell cultures.

Nina Bauer, VP of Business Development, will be presenting on FloDesign Sonic vision and this important milestone in product development at the Phacilitate conference in Miami, FL (1/23, Hyatt Regency Brickell Room, 11:50).

About FloDesign Sonics

Founded in 2010, FloDesign Sonics develops acoustic technologies for the separation, concentration and purification of materials in an active fluid. Our key focus area is cell therapy, helping to address manufacturing challenges related to the processing, separation and purification of CAR T cells from pre-clinical through production. Our goal is to help industrialize cell therapies by addressing key areas of concern; manufacturing costs, product quality, scalability and simplification. We apply acoustic cell processing technology to key applications such as concentrate and washing steps, affinity separation and cell harvest. Please visit www.fdsonics.com for more information.

Contacts

Media:

FloDesign Sonics



info@fdsonics.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flodesign-sonics-announces-the-official-commercial-launch-of-the-first-product-within-the-ekko-line-at-the-phacilitate-world-leaders-summit-300781483.html

SOURCE FloDesign Sonics