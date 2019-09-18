FloWater : Reaches 22-Million Mark in Number of Plastic Water Bottles Saved From Environment Nationwide at Xponential Fitness Studios With FloWater : Refill Stations

~Premiere Boutique Fitness Brands Lead the Way in Better Hydration for Guests without the Plastic~

FloWater today announces saving 22 million single-use plastic water bottles from entering the environment across Xponential fitness studios nationwide. In a program launched in late 2018, Xponential has now deployed over 600 new-tech FloWater Refill Stations nationwide, offering great tasting and better-hydrating drinking water—without the plastic—for its members when working out. Xponential’s family of brands across every vertical in the boutique fitness industry includes: Club Pilates, CycleBar, Row House, StretchLab, AKT, Pure Barre, YogaSix and Stride. Plans are in place to deploy FloWater Refill Stations at more than 3,000 Xponential Fitness locations in the U.S. over the next few years.

“Our franchise partners and members expect better, more sustainable operations and amenities,” says Xponential CEO and Founder Anthony Geisler. “With FloWater, they get great-tasting water that has been enhanced with numerous health benefits that they appreciate when they work out.”

With new and innovative water purification technology, FloWater Refill Stations completely eliminate the need for plastic bottles by transforming ordinary tap water into the purest, best-tasting water available. During purification, the FloWater technology alkalizes and oxygenates the water and adds minerals and electrolytes for better hydration. A coconut carbon filter ‘finishes’ the water for a clean, crisp taste. Different from other water delivery systems, FloWater Refill Stations are also self-sanitizing and feature an on-demand delivery system that provides perfectly chilled water in less than 10 seconds.

Since the company’s launch in 2013, FloWater’s Refill Stations have saved over 125 million plastic water bottles from entering the environment and is on target to hit one billion by 2022. Based in Denver, the company is delivering an entirely new drinking water experience—right from the tap-- for the likes of Google, Red Bull, PlayStation, Specialized Bikes, Alaska Airlines, Urban Remedy, the Oakland Unified School District and at the Oakland Airport. The fast-growing company has already deployed nearly 5,000 of its new-tech water refill stations into businesses, hotels, schools, gyms, and concert venues in nearly all 50 states.

According to FloWater Co-Founder and CEO, Rich Razgaitis, “Xponential operates at a scale that means they are making a big difference in weaning the fitness industry off the plastic water bottle. Theirs is a great example of how business can adapt to the mega-consumer shift toward sustainability.”

About Xponential Fitness

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness is the curator of the best brands across every vertical in the boutique fitness space – including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, yoga and running. Currently, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest and fastest growing Pilates franchise; CycleBar, the first and largest premium indoor cycling franchise; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval & circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, the largest barre franchise worldwide that uses the ballet barre to perform small, isometric movements for a total body workout; and most recently, Stride, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

About FloWater

Incubated in Silicon Valley, FloWater was incorporated in 2013 by a passionate team that believes everyone deserves access to clean, great-tasting water wherever they are, every day. Transforming ordinary tap water that’s available everywhere, FloWater's proprietary, 7 stage water purification and enhancement system eliminates the contaminants that can be found in tap water and delivers superior drinking water that dispenses into any size reusable container, eliminating the plastic waste and toxicity caused by single-use plastic water bottles. For more information on FloWater, please visit www.myflowater.com.

