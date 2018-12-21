FloWater : Secures $15 Million Investment from Bluewater to Accelerate Growth and Reduce Single-Use Plastic Waste

Fast-growing FloWater, makers of new-tech water Refill Stations,
announces a $15 million Series B investment from Bluewater, a world
leader in sustainable home, commercial and public water technologies and
solutions.
Incubated in Silicon Valley, FloWater customers include: Google, Red
Bull, Airbnb, prAna, Oneill, Play Station, Specialized Bikes, and
Stance, as well as thousands of hotels, gyms, schools, and concert
venues in nearly 50 states, creating a new experience with water, one
that brings consumers back to the tap and eliminates destructive
plastics.
With FloWater having recently achieved the milestone of eliminating 100
million plastic water bottles from the market since its launch in 2013,
Bluewater becomes FloWater’s largest investor and will provide strategic
resources to accelerate FloWater’s mission to eliminate 1 billion
plastic water bottles from the ecosystem by the year 2022.
Connecting to any potable water line, FloWater Refill Stations extract
up to 99% of all contaminants and harsh chemicals, including lead and
chromium 6, and delivers fast-flowing, purified and chilled water that
has also been oxygenated, alkalized and revitalized with electrolytes
and trace minerals for better hydration. A coconut carbon filter
‘finishes’ the water for a better taste.
“FloWater and Bluewater make for a natural fit thanks to our shared
commitment to end the need for single use plastic bottles and a mutual
people-centric culture that builds on unsurpassed dedication to quality,
continuous innovation in technology and planet-friendly solutions and a
passion to enhance human health and wellbeing,” said Anders Jacobson,
President of Bluewater and Co-Founder & CEO of Blue, the international
impact-focused investment company owning Bluewater.
Mr. Jacobson added that “Bluewater’s investment was also a result of
FloWater’s growth trajectory in the U.S., and the quality and
composition of its leadership team led by Rich Razgaitis.”
According to FloWater CEO and Co-Founder, Rich Razgaitis, “Bluewater’s
leadership team have been global visionaries in pioneering new
approaches in sustainability and enhancing people’s health and
wellbeing. Anders Jacobson, and his leadership team brings deep
expertise in product development and strategic planning, along with an
extensive network of international relationships and resources.”
The transaction closed at December 20, 2018. Livingstone Partners served
as the advisor to Bluewater.
About Bluewater
Bluewater is a world leader innovating, manufacturing, and
commercializing water purification technologies and solutions for home,
commercial and public use that harness the company’s patented reverse
osmosis technology to remove virtually all pollutants from water,
including lead, bacteria, pesticides, medical residues, chlorine, micro
plastic fibers and lime-scale. Bluewater is a wholly-owned member of
Blue, an investment company that serves as a catalyst for innovations
that can solve some of the major challenges facing the planet. Blue
invests in and operates international companies and organizations that
apply human ingenuity to deliver resourceful, sustainable solutions
serving as a force for good in society.
www.bluewatergroup.com
About FloWater
Incubated in Silicon Valley, FloWater has re-invented the ‘water cooler’
to wean US companies off the plastic water bottles they serve to their
employees and customers. FloWater is already working with the likes of
Google, Red Bull, Airbnb, prAna, Oneill, Play Station, Specialized Bikes
and Stance, as well as with thousands of hotels, gyms, schools, and
concert venues in nearly 50 states on a new drinking water experience.
Since its launch in 2013, FloWater has eliminated the need for more than
100 million plastic water bottles.
www.myflowater.com
