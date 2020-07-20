FloWater : Set to Replace Water Coolers in America's Workplace With Fully ‘Touchless', Self-Sanitizing Water Refill Stations

~New CDC Guidelines Call for Changes as Business Reopens with Heightened Health and Safety Awareness~

With the CDC recommending that office building employers, building owners and managers, and building operations specialists replace “high-touch communal items,” such as water coolers, in America’s workplaces, FloWater announces the addition of a foot pedal mechanism to its already self-sanitizing FloWater Refill Stations, making them fully ‘touchless.’

FloWater CEO and Co-Founder, Rich Razgaitis, sees a workplace where new-tech, fully ‘touchless’ and self-sanitizing water refill stations replace traditional water coolers. “There is no need for offices, hotels, gyms and retail outlets to return to the expense and plastic waste involved in bringing back the single-use plastic water bottle,” says Razgaitis. “There is a far better and less costly way to provide unlimited and continuous access to clean, purified, and hygienic drinking water for your employees, guests and customers.”

Already in place at the likes of Google, Microsoft and RedBull, the FloWater Refill Stations’ award-winning design and advanced technology include:

Advanced Osmosis water purification with filtration pores of approximately 0.0001 microns in size, much smaller than viruses and bacteria (which generally are anywhere from .02 to 1.0 microns in size). Removes up to 99% of all toxins and contaminants in water, including viruses, bacteria, heavy metals like lead and arsenic, chemicals, and microplastics.

Ozone-generating device that disperses consistently throughout the day. Ozone is one of the most potent sanitization mechanisms available and is destructive to bacteria and viruses.

‘Touchless’ activation pedals or soft-touch buttons that are flat and can be easily cleansed and wiped free of contaminants with disinfecting wipes.

A large fill area with a fully recessed dispensing nozzle with no bottle contact, eliminating potential cross-contamination from bottle to bottle.

Designed for refillable usage only—as opposed to combined bottle-filler / drinking fountain stations.

The FloWater technology also alkalizes and oxygenates the water and adds electrolytes for better hydration. Surveys show a 2-5X increase in water consumption where FloWater Refill Stations are in use and a reduction of 50% for consumption of coffees and sugary drinks. According to the CDC, proper hydration is essential for a healthy immune system to optimize our bodies’ natural defenses for maximum protection against COVID-19. A carbon coconut filter ‘finishes’ the chilled water for a great taste.

FloWater Refill Stations are free-standing and easy to install, connecting to any potable water line within 10 feet. The new FloWater ‘Touchless’ foot pedal activation device will be available in July 2020 for both new FloWater Refill Stations and for the over 5,000 units already in place in offices, hotels, stores, gyms, and schools across the country.

Recognized by Inc. and the Financial Times as one of America’s fastest growing companies and honored by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea, FloWater is the world’s first company building a comprehensive platform of water purification products. The FloWater team is passionate about eliminating plastic waste and providing safe, great-tasting drinking water to everyone, wherever they are. Today, some of the world’s best brands hydrate with FloWater, including Hyatt, Google, Red Bull, Play Station, Specialized Bikes, Microsoft, Club Pilates, Hulu, Urban Remedy, and O’Neill. FloWater delivers meaningful impacts for health and well-being, boosting hydration 200-500% while reducing the consumption of coffee and sugary beverages by 50%. Since the company’s launch, FloWater’s Refill Stations have saved over 300 million plastic water bottles from entering the environment and are on target to hit one billion by the end of 2022. For more information, visit www.drinkflowater.com and follow FloWater on Facebook and Instagram.

