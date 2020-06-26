Floating Rate Savings Bonds, 2020 (Taxable) – FRSB 2020 (T)

The Bonds are open to investment by individuals (including Joint Holdings) and Hindu Undivided Families. NRIs are not eligible for making investments in these Bonds.

Applications for the Bonds in the form of Bond Ledger Account will be received in the designated branches of SBI, Nationalised banks, IDBI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd.

Subscription to the bonds will be in the form of cash (upto`20,000/- only)/drafts/cheques or any electronic mode acceptable to the Receiving Office.

The Bonds will be on tap till further notice and issued in non-cumulative form only.

The Bonds will be issued only in the electronic form and held at the credit of the holder in an account called Bond Ledger Account (BLA), opened with the Receiving Office.

7. Interest Rate (Floating)