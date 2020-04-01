Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023 | Favorable Government Regulations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the floating wind turbine market and it is poised to grow by 296.35 MW during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. aerodyn Energiesysteme, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Senvion, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy are some of the major market participants. The favorable government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Favorable government regulations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Floating Wind Turbine Market is segmented as below:

Foundation Spar-buoy Semi-submersible Others

Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA



Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our floating wind turbine market report covers the following areas:

Floating Wind Turbine Market Size

Floating Wind Turbine Market Trends

Floating Wind Turbine Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rise in wind energy consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the floating wind turbine market growth during the next few years.

Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Floating Wind Turbine Market, including some of the vendors such as aerodyn Energiesysteme, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Senvion, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Floating Wind Turbine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist floating wind turbine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the floating wind turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the floating wind turbine market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floating wind turbine market vendors

