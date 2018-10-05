Log in
Floating wind: Industry leaders collaborate to demonstrate transformative ‘TetraSpar’ concept in Norway

10/05/2018 | 10:23am CEST

Dorine Bosman, VP Shell Wind Development, added: 'This initiative could help to lower the cost of offshore wind energy while providing more options for development locations, giving access to higher wind speeds and deeper water depths. Building our offshore wind business is a key part of the Shell New Energies strategy. Investing in innovative projects such as TetraSpar gives us early access to a new technology that could help us become a leading player in this field.'

The demonstration project will use a 3.6MW Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) direct drive offshore wind turbine and is due to be deployed in 2019. It will be located approximately 10km from shore in water depths of 200m at the test site of the Marine Energy Test Centre (Metcentre) near Stavanger in Norway. The foundation will be manufactured and assembled in Denmark and the turbine will be installed in the port of Grenaa, from where it will be towed to site. At site the floating structure will be moored to the seabed with three anchor lines and connected to the electrical grid.

Henrik Stiesdal, CEO of Stiesdal Offshore Technologies A/S, stated: 'We are very excited about the prospects of carrying out the deployment and test of our full-scale demonstration project in collaboration with leading industry players. We have already benefited greatly from the dialogue with innogy, Shell and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy during the project planning. Their experience combined with the competences of our manufacturing and installation partners, Welcon A/S and Blue Power Partners A/S, will put us on the fast-track for rapid commercialisation.'

The partners will set up a company with a 33 percent share each for innogy and Shell, with the rest held by SOT and its parent company. SGRE is contributing to the project as a technology partner and will provide the wind turbine and required services. The partners will be part of a project team that will gain detailed, practical insights into the construction, installation and operation of the TetraSpar concept as well as detailed performance data.

Disclaimer

Innogy SE published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 08:22:07 UTC
