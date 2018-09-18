Flock Adhesives adhering quality across various industries, to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during 2017 – 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flocks adhesive market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during 2017 – 2023 reaching the market value of 3,530.2 million USD by 2023. Factors propelling the growth of Flock Adhesives market include growing applications of Flock Adhesives across various end user industries including automotive, textiles, printing, packaging, and others. Further, demand from automotive industry to provide decorative surface finishes on head linings, door trim, coin and glove boxes, other parts in vehicles have led in overall increasing demand for Flock Adhesives. The report segments the Flock Adhesives market by Resin Type (Acrylics, Polyurethane, Epoxy Resins, others), by Application (automotive weatherstrip, Printing, Textiles, Paper & Packaging, Others), by System (Water based and Solvent based), by Type (One- Component and Two-Component), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the world (ROW). The report studies the global Flock Adhesives market over the forecast period (2017-2023).



Flocking involves the application of fine particles to adhesive coated surfaces. Flocked finishes impart a decorative and / or functional characteristic to the surface. Flock fibers are usually applied to adhesive coated surfaces mechanically, electrostatically, or by a combination of both techniques. Flock Adhesives provide excellent adhesion to wide variety of elastomers and types of flock.

Key findings from global Flock Adhesives market

The acrylics segment was the largest resin type consumed in the global Flock Adhesives market in 2016. The high consumption of acrylic resin is owned to greater usage in the automotive, textiles, printing and packaging industries. Moreover, durability and strength are the major factors behind the popularity of this segments

The Automotive application is accounted to held major share of the Flock Adhesives market in 2016, owing to an increased demand for low density materials in various applications primarily in the interior of the vehicle.

The application of Flock Adhesives in textile application is set to register significant growth rate over the forecast period due to excellent tactile, insulating, sound- absorbing, adhering and cleaning properties offered by the product

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the consumption of Flock Adhesives. The high demand in the region is primarily due to presence of large and growing end user industries and low manufacturing cost.

Key players in Flock Adhesives Market are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, Dow Chemical, Kissel + Wolf , Flock It!, Franklin International, Stahl Holdings , International Coatings , Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari among others.

Flock Adhesives market- Penetrating across various industry

The automotive sector has led the path for the growth of the Flock Adhesives market owing to regulation demanding for low density materials in various applications of the automobile. Flock Adhesives help to enhance the performance, efficiency of the engines. Flocked profiles usage in car doors, sunroofs and windows and function sealing bodywork and the facilitation of opening and closing functions with a low degree of force has created opportunity for many OEMs. Moreover enhanced flexibility, water resistance, UV and tear resistance are some of the properties offered by these adhesives had created ample of opportunity for large and small scale industries. The paper & packaging and textile industry continue to use Flock Adhesives owing to application of flocks in gifts, footwear, greeting cards, and packaging trade.

Flock Adhesives Market- Regional Insight

Asia Pacific is the largest market for the consumption of Flock Adhesives globally, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Growing demand for Flock Adhesives in the region is owned to presence of large base of end user industries and investment by companies in order to capitalize on the low manufacturing costs. Greater demand from countries such as China, and India further provide boost to the market growth in the region. The North America Flock Adhesives market is expected to grow at a progressive rate owing to growing demand from automotive sector. The stringent rules and regulations set by the European legislation have augmented the usage of more eco- friendly resins across various end user industries. The Middle East & Africa Flock Adhesives market is set to register significant growth rate due to growing application of Flock Adhesives across, packaging, textiles and automotive industry.

