Flock Freight : Elevates Talent & Operations at New Chicago Location

Flock Freight, the leader in business-to-business freight pooling technology, today announced its welcome of Justin Turner as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Sales. Turner joins Flock Freight most recently from STORD, an on-demand warehousing startup, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Turner’s distinguished pedigree within the logistics industry also includes Vice President of Sales at GlobalTranz and Director of Sales for Coyote Logistics, where he held responsibilities over key production offices following the acquisition of Chattanooga-based Access America Transport, and was a pivotal leader during the $1.8 billion acquisition of Coyote Logistics by United Parcel Service. His efforts have resulted in major impacts on some of the industry’s leading organizations and exciting tech-enabled, early-stage companies, all of which have primed him to take Flock Freight’s sales initiatives to the next level.

“What Flock is doing is truly transformative and the opportunity to positively impact the economics in the industry is something that I take pride in. I’m excited to be a change agent and join the team,” said Justin Turner, Flock Freight’s new SVP of Sales.

Flock Freight’s addition of Turner to its executive team comes as the company focuses on expanding to a second U.S. office in Chicago, where a number of top-tier logistics experts within the region have already begun to initiate operations. Positioning their next location within a centrally located major U.S. freight hub allows Flock Freight to broaden support and coverage for East Coast operations, particularly its hubless pooling product, FlockDirect.

FlockDirect pools multiple LTL and PTL shipments algorithmically then ships them via full truckload service, eliminating delays, damage, and other costly factors inherent in the hub-and-spoke shipping model. Part of Turner’s mission will be to lead the effort of turning Flock Freight’s hubless pooling product, FlockDirect, into a mid-market and enterprise-level solution for businesses coast to coast.

“As we continue to disrupt the freight industry with new efficiencies and innovations, opening an office in Chicago is the clear next step in our roadmap toward success,” said Flock Freight CEO Oren Zaslansky. “Part of that growth strategy includes attracting expertise from one of the biggest freight capitals in the country, and Justin joining our team is evidence that we are doubling down on changing the industry and bringing amazing talent on board.”

Flock Freight is disrupting the $65B freight industry. Flock Freight is transforming the old way of shipping goods via the hub and spoke model by creating a platform that enables pooling multiple shipments into multi-stop, full truckloads. This creates massive efficiencies for shippers, drivers, and trucking companies – all while reducing total transit time, damages, and environmental impact.

Modernizing one of the country’s oldest industries is a lofty goal. But Flock Freight is driving this change on a daily basis, evident by serious backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and exponential growth of 25x in 3 years. The Flock Freight team is obsessed with aggressively growing its customer base, constantly improving the technology platform, and delivering a superior customer experience.

